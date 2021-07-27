Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 421,382
Total Cases 31,440,951
Today's Fatalities 415
Today's Cases 29,689
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 421,382
Total Cases 31,440,951
Today's Fatalities 415
Today's Cases 29,689

HEADLINE STORY

UK expands isolation-exempted sectors list to tackle staff shortage in key services

NHS Covid-19 app alerts (Photo illustration by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By: Pooja Shrivastava

UK government on Monday (26) expanded the list of “critical” sectors falling under daily testing pilot scheme so that its “named” double-jabbed workers can avoid self-isolation even when “pinged” by the NHS Covid app. To support the expansion of the scheme, some 1,200 new sites are being added to 800 already in operation. 

 

These new measures have been added to “avoid disruption to crucial services”, the government said.

The move came after business groups warned last week that the country’s economy might “grind to a halt” due to the so-called widespread “pingdemic”, which is allegedly causing acute staff shortage, leading to disruption in essential services and supplies.

As per the announcement made on Monday (26), people working in communications, defence, prisons and space will be able to dodge quarantining, even when “pinged” by the NHS app, reports said.

Workers within these sectors will only be able to take part in the daily testing scheme once their bosses have successfully applied to Whitehall.

Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid said: “Whether it’s prison guards reporting for duty, waste collectors keeping our streets clean or workers in our energy sector keeping the lights on, critical workers have been there for us at every stage of this global pandemic.”

“As we learn to live with the virus, we will keep doing everything in our power to break chains of transmission and stop this virus in its tracks. Daily contact testing will play a vital role in this, helping minimise the potential for disruption caused by rising cases, while keeping staff protected,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday (22), the government had released a list of 16 sectors where fully vaccinated workers may be exempted from isolation. The sectors granted exemption at the time were energy, civil nuclear, digital infrastructure, food production and supply, waste, water, veterinary medicines, essential chemicals, essential transport, medicines, medical devices, clinical consumable supplies, emergency services, border control, essential defence outputs, and local government.

However, the new daily testing programme will remain unavailable to the vast majority of private-sector employers.

The exemptions will last until August 16 when all double vaccinated adults will be able to avoid self-isolation.

 

 

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Former Tameside doctor and NHS campaigner Dr Kailash Chand dies at 73
News
UK is ‘not out of woods yet’, says No 10 as cases fall ‘dramatically’
News
Exclusive: Indian artist wins UK’s prestigious art award
News
Johnson tweets about London floods as heavy rains hit capital
News
New £48m-backed strategy to smoothen adoption process, benefit ethnic minorities
HEADLINE STORY
UK will be exposed to paying pandemic cost risks for decades, says report
HEADLINE STORY
Sajid Javid apologises for urging people not to ‘cower from’ Covid
News
‘Pingdemic’ to cause weeks of disruption in food supply and transport; Unions condemn…
News
MPs urge caution as data reveals steep decline in proportion of positive tests…
INDIA
Heavy rain kills at least 125 in India
Sports
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver, India’s first medal at Tokyo Games
News
Concern mounts for missing Bolton girl, 11, who is untraceable after fleeing to…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mimi Movie Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
Vikrant Massey & Kriti Kharbanda on 14 Phere, their experience…
Manjot Singh talks about Chutzpah, his online dating experience, upcoming…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Pakistan reopens Afghan border crossing at Chaman
UK expands isolation-exempted sectors list to tackle staff shortage in…
Bodies of Sadpara, two other mountaineers spotted near Pakistan’s K2…
Navarasa Trailer: Netflix’s Tamil anthology by Mani Ratnam looks interesting
Chinese president’s visit to Tibet is threat to India, says…
Hariprasad Swami of Haridham Sokhada Swaminarayan Sanstha no more