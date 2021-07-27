UK expands isolation-exempted sectors list to tackle staff shortage in key services

NHS Covid-19 app alerts (Photo illustration by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By: Pooja Shrivastava

UK government on Monday (26) expanded the list of “critical” sectors falling under daily testing pilot scheme so that its “named” double-jabbed workers can avoid self-isolation even when “pinged” by the NHS Covid app. To support the expansion of the scheme, some 1,200 new sites are being added to 800 already in operation.

These new measures have been added to “avoid disruption to crucial services”, the government said.

The move came after business groups warned last week that the country’s economy might “grind to a halt” due to the so-called widespread “pingdemic”, which is allegedly causing acute staff shortage, leading to disruption in essential services and supplies.

As per the announcement made on Monday (26), people working in communications, defence, prisons and space will be able to dodge quarantining, even when “pinged” by the NHS app, reports said.

Workers within these sectors will only be able to take part in the daily testing scheme once their bosses have successfully applied to Whitehall.

Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid said: “Whether it’s prison guards reporting for duty, waste collectors keeping our streets clean or workers in our energy sector keeping the lights on, critical workers have been there for us at every stage of this global pandemic.”

“As we learn to live with the virus, we will keep doing everything in our power to break chains of transmission and stop this virus in its tracks. Daily contact testing will play a vital role in this, helping minimise the potential for disruption caused by rising cases, while keeping staff protected,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday (22), the government had released a list of 16 sectors where fully vaccinated workers may be exempted from isolation. The sectors granted exemption at the time were energy, civil nuclear, digital infrastructure, food production and supply, waste, water, veterinary medicines, essential chemicals, essential transport, medicines, medical devices, clinical consumable supplies, emergency services, border control, essential defence outputs, and local government.

However, the new daily testing programme will remain unavailable to the vast majority of private-sector employers.

The exemptions will last until August 16 when all double vaccinated adults will be able to avoid self-isolation.