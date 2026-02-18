Skip to content
Google searches for estate agents in UK rise 12.3 per cent as “best estate agent” queries jump

Online trends point to renewed engagement in the housing market

Teena Jose
By Teena JoseFeb 18, 2026
  • Estate agent searches rose 12.3 per cent year-on-year in January 2026.
  • “Best estate agent” queries climbed 37.5 per cent.
  • Data suggests improving confidence among potential property sellers.

Google searches linked to the UK property market increased at the start of the year, with estate agent searches rising 12.3 per cent year-on-year in January 2026. The figures, based on Google Trends data analysed by EXP UK and Europe, offer an early indication of how homeowners may be approaching property sales decisions.

Searches for “best estate agent” rose by 37.5 per cent over the same period, suggesting sellers could be spending more time researching their options before choosing representation. The estate agency examined search patterns between January 1, 2025 and January 31, 2026 to track shifts in online interest tied to property activity.

Confidence appears to be returning

Adam Day, head of EXP UK and Europe, reportedly said the increase reflects a gradual return of seller confidence as the year progresses, pointing to more stable market conditions and renewed buyer intent, as quoted in a news report.

He reportedly added that engagement is rising among both buyers and sellers who had previously delayed property decisions, noting that steady economic conditions are encouraging people to act before competition intensifies, as quoted in a news report.

Day also said the sharp rise in searches for “best estate agent” suggests sellers are becoming more selective rather than simply entering the market, as quoted in a news report.

Search trends can often signal shifts in sentiment before they appear in official data, though it remains uncertain how far this will translate into completed transactions. The figures suggest there could be an increase in property listings as the year unfolds, with confirmation likely to come from future housing market statistics.

