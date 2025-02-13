Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Economy grows 0.1 per cent in fourth quarter, defying expectations

The growth, supported by a stronger-than-expected 0.4 per cent rise in December, offers some relief to chancellor Rachel Reeves as she navigates broader economic challenges.

London business district
A general view shows the London's financial district from an office window in Canary Wharf. (Photo: Getty Images)
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraFeb 13, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

THE UK economy expanded by 0.1 per cent in the final quarter of 2024, contrary to forecasts of a contraction, according to official data released on Thursday.

The growth, supported by a stronger-than-expected 0.4 per cent rise in December, offers some relief to chancellor Rachel Reeves as she navigates broader economic challenges.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.1 per cent contraction in the quarter. Over the full year, GDP grew by 0.9 per cent, up from 0.4 per cent in 2023. However, when adjusted for population growth, output per capita declined by 0.1 per cent, reflecting continued pressure on living standards and public finances.

Sterling rose by as much as a third of a cent against the US dollar following the release of the data.

"A pleasant surprise, but we're not out of the woods yet. Beneath the surface of these latest figures, domestic demand via consumption and business investment was weaker than expected," said Scott Gardner, an investment strategist at Nutmeg, a wealth manager owned by JP Morgan.

December’s growth was driven by the services sector, including wholesalers, film distributors, pubs, and bars, along with machinery and pharmaceutical manufacturers, the Office for National Statistics said.

However, the data also showed that growth relied on government spending and stockpiling by businesses, while business investment fell sharply by 3.2 per cent and household spending remained flat.

The drop in investment was largely due to a decline in transport equipment, a volatile component that had been strong in the previous quarter.Economic outlook

Last week, the Bank of England cut its 2025 growth forecast to 0.75 per cent, while the National Institute of Economic and Social Research predicted a higher growth rate of 1.5 per cent.

The economy recorded moderate growth in the first half of 2024 as it emerged from a shallow recession in late 2023. However, growth stalled in the second half, with the third quarter showing no expansion.

Businesses have raised concerns about a £25 billion increase in employment taxes introduced in Labour’s first budget on 30 October, warning of potential job cuts and price hikes.

Other economic pressures include weak demand in Europe, higher energy costs, and potential disruptions to global trade due to US tariffs under president Donald Trump.

Reeves and prime minister Keir Starmer have pledged to reduce planning delays and regulatory barriers to support investment.

After the latest data release, Reeves reiterated the government’s commitment to economic growth.

"We are taking on the blockers to get Britain building again, investing in our roads, rail, and energy infrastructure, and removing the barriers that get in the way of businesses who want to expand," she said.

The Conservative opposition highlighted the fall in GDP per capita, arguing that Reeves was overseeing a decline in living standards, even if the economy avoided a technical recession.

With borrowing costs rising and economic growth subdued, Reeves may face pressure to announce spending cuts next month to stay within her fiscal targets when government forecasters update their projections.

(With inputs from Reuters)

chancellor rachel reevesgdp growthoffice for national statisticsuk economybank of englanduk gdpuk growth

Related News

16. Barfi Priyanka Chopra 9 PM
Film

Valentine's Day special: 17 distinctive Bollywood romances

Affordable gift ideas for Valentine’s Day
Lifestyle

Affordable gift ideas for Valentine’s Day

Strategies for Successful Picks at Ellis Park
Sponsored Feature

Strategies for Successful Picks at Ellis Park

Scarlett Johansson slams viral AI deepfake: Calls for urgent action against AI misinformation
Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson slams viral AI deepfake: Calls for urgent action against AI misinformation

More For You

Assisted dying bill: Judge approval scrapped for expert panel safeguard

Polls show most Britons back assisted dying, with supporters calling for the law to reflect public opinion.

Assisted dying bill: Judge approval scrapped for expert panel safeguard

Eastern Eye

THE proposed new assisted dying law for terminally ill people will be amended to remove the requirement that a high court judge sign off on each case, Labour MP Kim Leadbeater said on Tuesday (11).

Opponents of assisted dying said the change would weaken the safeguards around protecting vulnerable people from being coerced or pressured into taking their own lives.

Keep ReadingShow less
modi-trump-getty
Modi shakes hands with Trump before a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 25, 2020. (Photo: Getty Images)

Modi looks to rebuild ties with Trump on US visit

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States this week, aiming to reconnect with president Donald Trump as he moves to smooth trade ties by offering quick tariff concessions.

Modi, who had cultivated a close relationship with Trump during his first term, is looking to avoid trade tensions with the second-term president.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi meets Vance, family in Paris

Narendra Modi in a group picture with US vice president JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance and their children Ewan and Vivek, at Elysee Palace in Paris. (ANI Photo)

Modi meets Vance, family in Paris

US vice president JD Vance and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi spoke on Tuesday (11) about how the US can assist India in diversifying its energy sourcing through investments in US nuclear technology, the White House said.

The meeting between Vance and Modi in Paris, where they were both attending an artificial intelligence summit, came ahead of the prime minister's US visit later this week in which topics like trade, investment, technology and immigration are expected to be discussed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ed-Miliband-India

Miliband said his meetings with Indian officials reinforced the commitment to work together in key areas, including grid modernisation, offshore wind, and industrial decarbonisation.

Exclusive: UK-India energy partnership strengthens as Miliband backs clean transition

BRITAIN sees India as a “crucial partner” as both countries aim to deepen their cooperation on clean energy, with a focus on renewables and climate action, UK secretary of state for energy security and net zero, Ed Miliband, said.

On a visit to India this week, Miliband highlighted India’s ambitious renewable energy targets and its commitment to achieving net zero by 2070.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bangladesh's former government accused of 'crimes against humanity'

Sheikh Hasina (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Bangladesh's former government accused of 'crimes against humanity'

BANGLADESH's former government was behind systematic attacks and killings of protesters as it strived to hold onto power last year, the UN said Wednesday (12), warning the abuses could amount to "crimes against humanity".

Before premier Sheikh Hasina was toppled in a student-led revolution last August, her government oversaw a systematic crackdown on protesters and others, including "hundreds of extrajudicial killings", the UN said.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc