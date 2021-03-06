UK calls for evidence to develop women’s health strategy

TO mark International Women’s Day, the UK on Saturday (6) launched a 12 week call for evidence to improve the health and wellbeing of women across England.







People who live with and care for women, organisations with experience of providing services for women and those with an expertise in women’s health are encouraged to share their views, a statement said.

The six core-themes included in the call for evidence are, placing women’s voices at the centre of their health and care, improving the quality and accessibility of information and education on women’s health, ensuring the health and care system understands and is responsive to women’s needs, maximising women’s health in the workplace, ensuring research, evidence and data support improvements in women’s health and understanding and responding to the impacts of Covid-19 on women’s health.

“Improving women’s health, especially at older ages, is critical for a fair health and care system in the future. Our new women’s health strategy will be a much needed step forward to improve the health and wellbeing of women across the country,” said health secretary Matt Hancock.







“To build this strategy, we need to hear from those who it directly impacts. I urge all women, and those who have experiences or expertise in women’s health, to come forward and share their views with us to inform the future of this important strategy.”

Although women make up 51 per cent of the population, there is less evidence and data on how conditions affect women differently. A University of Leeds study showed women with a total blockage of a coronary artery were 59 per cent more likely to be misdiagnosed than men, and found that UK women had more than double the rate of death in the 30 days following heart attack compared with men.

According to a statement, the impact of female-specific health conditions such as heavy menstrual bleeding, endometriosis, pregnancy-related issues and the menopause on women’s lives is often overlooked. This includes the effect they can have on women’s workforce participation, productivity, and outcomes.







Nadine Dorries, minister for women’s health, said: “Women’s experiences of health care can vary and we want to ensure women are able to access the treatment and services they need. It’s crucial women’s voices are at the front and centre of this strategy so we understand their experiences and how to improve their outcomes.”

Minister for equalities, Kemi Badenoch, said: “Women know best when it comes to their health, and every woman in this country should feel heard and respected when it comes to their health.

“We want women of every age, ethnicity and sexuality, from every walk of life, to respond to our call for evidence so we can develop an ambitious strategy which puts their views at the centre.”







The biggest cause of death for women ranges, from suicide in adolescence, to breast cancer in middle age, and dementia in older age, all of which lead to different interactions with the health service, the statement further said.





