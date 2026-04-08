Britain poised to break April warmth record as Met Office predicts 26C heat

Highlights

UK could exceed 26.1C April record set in 1946.

Temperatures may plummet 10C by Thursday.

All four nations recorded warmest day of 2026 on Tuesday.

Britain stands poised to shatter a nearly eight-decade temperature record on Wednesday, with forecasters predicting conditions more typical of late spring.

The Met Office has confirmed temperatures could reach 26C, potentially surpassing the current record of 26.1C set on 4th April 1946.

The unseasonable warmth follows Tuesday's historic temperatures, when all four home nations experienced their warmest day of 2026.

Mona, Anglesey, recorded 24.8C, while Merryfield in Somerset and Kinloss in Scotland both reached 22.5C. Northern Ireland saw temperatures climb to 19C in Armagh.

Paul Gundersen, the Met Office's chief forecaster, told The Telegraph "We're seeing a brief but notable spell of very warm weather for early April, with temperatures more typically associated with late spring or early summer.

This could be the warmest spell at this point in April since 2020 – a year many will remember because of the Covid‑19 lockdown."

The warm conditions have drawn visitors to beaches and gardens during the Easter school holidays.

However, Northern Ireland and north-west Scotland will experience cloudier conditions with occasional rain, escaping the intense heat affecting southern regions.

Brief warmth expected

The exceptional temperatures will prove short-lived, according to forecasters.Gundersen warned: "However, this warmth will be short-lived, with a marked drop in temperatures and more unsettled conditions developing later this week.

In some areas, daytime temperatures could fall by around 10C between Wednesday and Thursday."

The Met Office pollen forecast indicates "very high" levels across much of England and Wales, with "high" levels in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

These elevated pollen counts will decrease as cooler conditions return later in the week.

This marks the first time since 2020 that UK temperatures have reached 26C before 11th April, with the early April average typically sitting in the mid-teens.

The warm air has been drawn northwards across the country, creating the unseasonable conditions.