Website Logo
  • Monday, March 28, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

Business

Uber, Bolt may hike prices this week to help drivers

Uber and Bolt are expected to announce their plans to help their drivers later this week. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

UBER and Bolt are contemplating passing the high fuel costs to customers as the ride-hailing firms seek to help their divers.

Uber’s UK arm said last week that it remained focused on offering drivers “the benefits and protections they deserve”.

RAC Foundation data showed that the pump prices of unleaded petrol in the UK shot up from around 126p March last year to 163.59p on Monday (28). The steep rise in the input costs has squeezed the earnings of the drivers, who have to buy their own fuel.

A flat 5p cut in fuel duty announced by chancellor Rishi Sunak last week has brought the prices only marginally.

Both Uber and Bolt are expected to announce their plans to help the drivers later this week. If Bolt increases its price now, it will be a second hike by the company since January when its price went up 10 per cent.

The near record-high fuel costs have been forcing drivers to avoid long-distance drives which would erode their margins further.

“I’m not going to pick up anybody who is farther away because I’m paying for that extra fuel. So there is a knock-on effect for the customer,” Habib Ur-Rehman, a private-hire driver in Manchester, told The Times.

The erosion of their margins means the drivers have to work extra hours to go back home with a decent amount of money in their pockets.

Raja Khan, a driver for courier company Stuart, said his fuel expenses for two days have gone up from £40 last year to £60 now and this compelled him to work for 13 hours a day to make £100.

The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain suggested that the drivers are unfairly shouldering the burden of high fuel costs.

“It’s crazy that precarious workers are having to shoulder the cost of this crisis. There needs to be an uplift in their fees that mirrors the uplift in the cost of doing their jobs,” Union president Alex Marshall told the newspaper.

London permission for Uber

In an unrelated development, Uber said it has received permission to operate in London under a new 30-month licence, ending a years-long battle with the city transport regulator over safety concerns.

“Uber has been granted a London private hire vehicle operator’s licence for two and a half years,” a spokesperson for Transport for London (TfL) said in a statement on Saturday (26).

In 2019, Uber lost its licence to carry paying passengers in London for the second time, and a year later the ride-hailing firm was granted an 18-month London licence after a legal battle to restore its operations. The US company first lost its licence in 2017.

Uber had previously claimed that it has assuaged safety concerns by improving insurance document verification systems and rolling out real-time identification.

The firm also struck a deal with Britain’s GMB union last year, allowing it to represent up to 70,000 drivers.

Uber UK said it is making efforts to become a fully electric platform by 2025.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Emami acquires Dermicool brand from Reckitt
INDIA
Infosys plays down Russia ties
UK
Uber gets 30-month license for London
UK
Businessman admits to falsification to secure Covid loan
UK
Next round of UK-India trade talks in April amid Ukraine tensions
UK
Bestway announces strong trading results
UK
Tata Steel’s project converts steelmaking emissions into raw materials
UK
Tata Steel sponsors innovation forum Bessemer Society
UK
Google CEO concealed messages from feds with false ‘attorney-client’ claims: DOJ
HEADLINE STORY
Spring Statement 2022 : Sunak cuts fuel duty as UK slashes growth forecast
UK
P&O Ferries job cuts: Minister says UK law ‘not applicable always’
UK
Rishi Sunak unveils a mini-budget aimed at ‘cost-of-living’ crisis
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Bollywood icon Deepika Padukone conferred with TIME100 Impact Award
Uber, Bolt may hike prices this week to help drivers
PV Sindhu clinches women’s singles title at Swiss Open
India’s top multiplexes to merge to survive ‘streaming onslaught’
Lalit, Axar help Delhi down Mumbai in IPL
Du Plessis shines on IPL captaincy debut but Bangalore lose