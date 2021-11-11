Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 11, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 461,849
Total Cases 34,388,579
Today's Fatalities 460
Today's Cases 11,466
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 461,849
Total Cases 34,388,579
Today's Fatalities 460
Today's Cases 11,466

Business

Uber hikes prices to provide ‘better rider experience’

By: Pramod Thomas

Uber increased its rates by 10 per cent in London on Thursday (11) to win drivers back onto its platform, The Guardian reported.

The ride-hailing app said that the increase will provide a better rider experience after lockdown led to driver departures.

Uber said the rise (11) was the first in its base rates since 2017. It might help avoid the fluctuations caused by frequent surge pricing if more drivers could be attracted back, it added.

A 15 per cent surcharge would also apply at peak times for rides to Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted and Luton, meaning some prices would increase by up to 25 per cent, the report said.

Customers are now facing longer waits and more cancellations as well as more surge pricing as requests exceed the number of cars available.

Many Uber and minicab drivers quit the sector during the Covid pandemic when lockdown rules caused jobs to dry up.

Public demand for taxis has grown in recent months, with social distancing eased and ever more people returning to nightlife, while some public transport networks have been cut, the newspaper report added.

Uber’s overall number of registered drivers had not fallen significantly, the company said, but many had opted for other work such as delivery or signed on with other platforms instead of staying full-time on the app.

Calls for taxis have risen in the UK by almost 20 per cent, and Uber would need about 20,000 more drivers to return to usual service levels, The Guardian report added.

Demand had increased even more in some cities outside London, Uber said, including by 24 per cent in Birmingham and 40 per cent in Nottingham; demand in the capital was up by 20 per cent.

The firm has recently begun classing drivers as workers after a long court battle, adding contributions to pensions and pay in lieu of holiday. It said drivers could earn £20-£30 an hour on average.

“We’re making these changes to help provide a better rider experience by signing up more drivers to meet the growing demand. We know people rely on Uber to book a safe trip around London and this small fare increase will help reduce wait times. As always, riders will get a fare estimate before booking their journey,” an Uber spokesperson told The Guardian.

Uber’s rival Bolt said it had also experienced a surge in demand, with searches up 300 per cent in some cities over the past six months.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Oxford Nanopore raises revenue guidance after UAE deal
HEADLINE STORY
Paytm makes history with India’s largest IPO
US
Theranos lab director says its technology was a ‘failure from the very beginning’
INDIA
Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar becomes India’s seventh woman billionaire
UK
Arora Group unveils luxury hotel near Windsor Great Park
INDIA
Amazon deal: Indian agency seeks documents from Future
UK
Sanjeev Gupta’s business facing ‘investigation in France’
UK
JLR expects gradual recovery in semiconductor situation
HEADLINE STORY
Paytm leads India’s latest IPO rush
INDIA
Mahindra, Dalmia join first movers coalition to boost demand for decarbonisation technologies
UK
MPs call for probe into Sanjeev Gupta; GFG Alliance says ‘disappointed’
HEADLINE STORY
Cairn Energy ends billion-dollar tax dispute with India
Eastern Eye

Videos

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…
Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Historians uncover records of 320,000 Punjab soldiers from first world…
Oxford Nanopore raises revenue guidance after UAE deal
10 Years of Rockstar: Ranbir Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali, Sanjana Sanghi…
Exclusive: Abhimanyu Singh on the success of Sooryavanshi & Annaatthe,…
Pakistan hopes to launch women’s Super League: Ramiz Raja
Pakistan hosts ‘Troika Plus’ conference on Afghanistan
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE