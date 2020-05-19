Uber announces second job cut in May

Uber Technologies will cut about 3,000 jobs as trip requests dropped 80 per cent due to COVID-19 lockdown across the globe in April. This is the second job cut announced by the company in May. Earlier, it announced to slash 3,700 jobs.

In an email to employees, chief executive officer Dara Khosrowshahi said that coronavirus-led restrictions have reduced demand for ride-hailing services. Uber further said that it plans to cut investments in several non-core projects.

Uber would also close down about 45 of its offices, including the one at Pier 70 in San Francisco.

The ride-hailing business has suffered a near-total collapse as large parts of the US and the rest of the world shut to combat the spread of the virus. However, the company said that business is now slowly picking up.

Nearly two-thirds of Uber’s revenue is generated in the US and Canada, where stay-at-home orders were issued in the middle of March.

Khosrowshahi also said the company would wind down its office in Singapore over the next 12 months, and move to a new “hub” in the Asia-Pacific region.

The company, which is also in talks with GrubHub Inc to reinforce its food delivery business, said it plans to reduce investments in several non-core projects.