Two remanded in custody following fight using weapons in Southall


Two men of Indian origin were charged following a large fight in Southall, the Metropolitan Police said.



Sukwir Singh, 22, and Lakha Singh, 29, of Norwood Gardens, Southall, has been charged with affray and threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed article in a public place.

Police were called on Sunday(17) to reports of a large group of around 30 men fighting with various weapons, including knives and swords, in the area of King Street.

Officers attended and arrested two males, both in their twenties, on suspicion of violent disorder and affray, a statement said.



However, there were no reported injuries.

They both appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday(18) where they were remanded in custody to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on 15 February.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward as enquiries continue.












