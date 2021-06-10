Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 10, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 359,695
Total Cases 29,183,121
Today's Fatalities 6,138
Today's Cases 93,896
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 359,695
Total Cases 29,183,121
Today's Fatalities 6,138
Today's Cases 93,896

News

Two men charged over racist video targeted at Patel

Home Secretary Priti Patel (Photo: NIKLAS HALLE’N/AFP via Getty Images).

By: PoojaShrivastava

TWO MEN were charged on Wednesday (9) over an alleged racist, offensive and obscene social media video targeted at home secretary Priti Patel.

Following complaints about a post from January this year, Jake Henderson (28) and Robert Cumming (26) were accused of sending an “offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message” directed at the senior cabinet minister, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The pair were summoned on May 29. Both are due before magistrates on June 29.

“Following complaints in relation to a video targeted at home secretary Priti Patel and posted on social media in January 2021, the CPS has authorised Nottinghamshire Police to charge Jake Henderson and Robert Cumming with sending a grossly offensive message by a public communication network,” The Independent quoted Janine Smith, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS East Midlands.

“Proceedings against Jake Henderson and Robert Cumming are active and nothing should be published or shared online that could in any way jeopardise the defendants’ right to a fair trial,”  Smith said.

The men have been charged under Section 127 of the UK’s Communications Act. No further details of the video or the case can now be reported ahead of the court hearing.

 

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

PAKISTAN
Pakistan, Canada unite to counter Islamophobia
UK
Home Office contractor faces allegations of racism
PAKISTAN
Pakistan commits £904 million for procurement of Covid-19 vaccine
UK
Britain’s airlines say extra support needed to protect jobs
PAKISTAN
Man arrested over Mayra Zulfiqar’s murder
News
Burberry subcontractor probed for ‘exploiting’ Asian immigrants in Italy
US
New York-based psychiatrist says her words to Yale panel taken ‘out of context’
INDIA
A Suitable Boy star part of BAFTA’s Breakthrough India scheme
UK
Sadiq Khan: ‘Let’s make a statement that there’s no room for racism anywhere’
News
World Bank forecasts Bangladesh’s GDP growth at 6.2 per cent in 2022-23
News
Lyric play explores the coming of age of Gandhi
News
Biden administration to buy 500 mn Covid-19 vaccines to donate to low-income nations
Eastern Eye

Videos

Top 5 performances of Shilpa Shetty
Dayana Erappa talks about Sunflower, her experience of working with…
#WeSupportSamantha trends on Twitter ahead of the release of Samantha…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Two men charged over racist video targeted at Patel
Pakistan, Canada unite to counter Islamophobia
Home Office contractor faces allegations of racism
Pakistan commits £904 million for procurement of Covid-19 vaccine
Jagame Thandhiram director Karthik Subbaraj: I always wanted to work…
Lord Paul to set up steel pipe mill in Texas