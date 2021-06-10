Two men charged over racist video targeted at Patel

Home Secretary Priti Patel (Photo: NIKLAS HALLE’N/AFP via Getty Images).

By: PoojaShrivastava

TWO MEN were charged on Wednesday (9) over an alleged racist, offensive and obscene social media video targeted at home secretary Priti Patel.

Following complaints about a post from January this year, Jake Henderson (28) and Robert Cumming (26) were accused of sending an “offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message” directed at the senior cabinet minister, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The pair were summoned on May 29. Both are due before magistrates on June 29.

“Following complaints in relation to a video targeted at home secretary Priti Patel and posted on social media in January 2021, the CPS has authorised Nottinghamshire Police to charge Jake Henderson and Robert Cumming with sending a grossly offensive message by a public communication network,” The Independent quoted Janine Smith, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS East Midlands.

“Proceedings against Jake Henderson and Robert Cumming are active and nothing should be published or shared online that could in any way jeopardise the defendants’ right to a fair trial,” Smith said.

The men have been charged under Section 127 of the UK’s Communications Act. No further details of the video or the case can now be reported ahead of the court hearing.