  • Thursday, June 06, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Aunt’s murder sent shockwaves through family: Tulsi Gabbard

Caroline Sinavaiana-Gabbard, a 78-year-old poet in American Samoa, was allegedly killed by her protege, Papalii Sia Figiel, 57, following an argument at a theater.

Gabbard shared her thoughts on social media, stating that her aunt’s death sent “shockwaves” through the family. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Former US congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has spoken out about the murder of her aunt, Caroline Sinavaiana-Gabbard.

Caroline Sinavaiana-Gabbard, a 78-year-old poet in American Samoa, was allegedly killed by her protege, Papalii Sia Figiel, 57, following an argument at a theater.

Police report that Figiel stabbed and beat Sinavaiana-Gabbard with a hammer before fleeing, reported The Independent. She surrendered to authorities two days later.

Gabbard shared her thoughts on social media, stating that her aunt’s death sent “shockwaves” through the family.

“The news of her horrific death sent shockwaves through our family. We miss her, cherish the happy memories we shared, and are keeping her in our prayers. Life is short. Hold close the ones you love, and make the most of every day we are blessed with life,” Gabbard wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“My aunt Caroline was my dad’s only sister, and the only relative of ours who lived in Hawaii when I was growing up. I spent a lot of time with her as a kid at her cottage in the back of Manoa valley where she often shared her poetry with me, and encouraged me to pursue my own writing.”

Despite their close relationship in her childhood, Gabbard’s aunt later criticiaed her shift to the right after her presidential run and departure from the House of Representatives in 2021, according to The Independent.

Gabbard, 42, served four terms as a Democratic Congresswoman and was the first Hindu-American from Hawaii. She ran for president in 2020.

After leaving Congress, she quit the Democratic Party in 2022 and now aligns with the Republican Party, frequently appearing on Fox News.

Gabbard is considered a potential vice presidential candidate for Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

She recently said at an event in California that she would be “honoured” to accept the role if asked.

Related Stories

News
Security concerns fuel ‘ongoing hostility’ in India-China ties
UK
Sunak to meet Modi at G7 Summit in Italy
INDIA
Modi to take oath for third term over the weekend
UK
Hackney shooting: Police investigate links to Turkish gangs
News
Cricket stars, football great win in India elections
SRI LANKA
Monsoon storms kill 30 in Sri Lanka
UK
Inquest reveals ‘delays in paperwork’ to recall Zara Aleena’s killer
News
King Charles pays tribute to D-Day heroes
News
Labour accuses Sunak of lying about tax plans in election debate
News
Solicitor struck off for seeking explicit images from client
News
BJP-led alliance picks Modi as leader, swearing-in likely on June 8
News
Will Britain’s India policy be shaped by poll results?

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Tulsi Gabbard
Aunt’s murder sent shockwaves through family: Tulsi Gabbard
‘Memoir of a Snail’ to open Melbourne Film Festival
Coach Stimac defines Indian football team’s goals
Tata Steel says job cuts in UK plants ‘inevitable’
Security concerns fuel ‘ongoing hostility’ in India-China ties
‘I’m playing an assassin’, Anushka Sen on international project ‘Asia’

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using Ad Blocker or some other adblocking software which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We strive to deliver high-quality content and experiences. To help us continue, please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker.  We use non-intrusive ads to keep our content free.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We need money to operate the site, and almost all of it comes from our online advertising.

Please add EasternEye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×