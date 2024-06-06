Aunt’s murder sent shockwaves through family: Tulsi Gabbard

Caroline Sinavaiana-Gabbard, a 78-year-old poet in American Samoa, was allegedly killed by her protege, Papalii Sia Figiel, 57, following an argument at a theater.

Gabbard shared her thoughts on social media, stating that her aunt’s death sent “shockwaves” through the family. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Former US congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has spoken out about the murder of her aunt, Caroline Sinavaiana-Gabbard.

Police report that Figiel stabbed and beat Sinavaiana-Gabbard with a hammer before fleeing, reported The Independent. She surrendered to authorities two days later.

“The news of her horrific death sent shockwaves through our family. We miss her, cherish the happy memories we shared, and are keeping her in our prayers. Life is short. Hold close the ones you love, and make the most of every day we are blessed with life,” Gabbard wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Thank you to all who have taken the time to send me warm messages of prayers and condolences in the wake of my aunt’s tragic murder in Samoa. I’m so grateful to be surrounded by your love and prayers. My aunt Caroline was my dad’s only sister, and the only relative of ours who… pic.twitter.com/WdhLOVPKFc — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) June 4, 2024

“My aunt Caroline was my dad’s only sister, and the only relative of ours who lived in Hawaii when I was growing up. I spent a lot of time with her as a kid at her cottage in the back of Manoa valley where she often shared her poetry with me, and encouraged me to pursue my own writing.”

Despite their close relationship in her childhood, Gabbard’s aunt later criticiaed her shift to the right after her presidential run and departure from the House of Representatives in 2021, according to The Independent.

Gabbard, 42, served four terms as a Democratic Congresswoman and was the first Hindu-American from Hawaii. She ran for president in 2020.

After leaving Congress, she quit the Democratic Party in 2022 and now aligns with the Republican Party, frequently appearing on Fox News.

Gabbard is considered a potential vice presidential candidate for Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

She recently said at an event in California that she would be “honoured” to accept the role if asked.