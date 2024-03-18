‘Trying to still be most risk-taking actor’: Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann was felicitated by the Maharashtra Press as the Star of the Decade on Monday.

Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about how he always wanted to be a risk-taking actor to make the country proud.

Ayushmann made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor (2012), a film set against the background of sperm donation and infertility, themes that are often seen as taboos in Indian society.

The film was highly appreciated, and so were Ayushmann’s acting and singing skills.

From then on, he chose to be a part of and constantly handpicked such content films that stood out and spread a positive message to society.

Some of these social comedies include Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Bala, and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan among others.

Talking about his journey, Ayushmann said, “As an actor I have always attempted to walk the road untraveled and this involved a risk! But then there is no fun without risk. Like for all you journalists you take a risk while breaking exclusive stories and I enjoy bringing to the forefront, stories that are taboo, are risky. I feel life is a sum total of all the risks you take and here I am today trying to still be the most risk-taking actor wanting to make my country proud.”

Expressing gratitude to the members of the press for helping him through his journey and then today, acknowledging his achievements.

Ayushmann said, “Thank you for this award and this validation. It means a great deal. It feels very special because I came to this city with my eyes full of dreams and I have been fortunate to get support from the media, audience love, and all these amazing opportunities. I am humbled and full of gratitude.”

Meanwhile, Ayushmann was last seen in the comedy-drama Dream Girl 2. The film also starred Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, and Abhishek Banerjee. It emerged as a hit.

He is also excited about his next slate of films, which will be released this year. He said that he will explore a ‘number of genres’ in 2024.

Ayushmann said in a statement, “I’m going to experiment with a lot of genres in 2024. My slate of films will be extremely diverse as always and it will focus solely on delivering quality theatrical experience to the audience. I’m currently locking some interesting films that one will love watching with the entire family in theatres.”

“Delivering a shared community-watching experience has always been my priority as an entertainer. My next set of films will reflect my theatrical content choices as an audience. I have always chosen my films keeping in mind the movies I would like to watch in cinemas.

“In 2024, I’m going to follow my gut even more. I’m thrilled to share my lineup with all of you and the reveal will happen in due course of time because each one of these films deserves a big announcement,” he added.