Trump seeks India’s role in Gaza ‘Board of Peace’ plan

Highlights

India invited alongside Pakistan and several nations to join Trump's Board of Peace for Gaza's post-war transition.

Initiative forms centrepiece of 20-point plan endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803 in November.

Draft charter reportedly requires $1 bn contribution from nations seeking long-term membership.

US president Donald Trump has extended an invitation to India to participate in a proposed international "Board of Peace" designed to oversee post-war governance and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

The initiative represents a central component of Trump's comprehensive Gaza ceasefire strategy, with the White House confirming involvement from several global figures and nations.

US ambassador to India Sergio Gor shared Trump's letter outlining the proposal.

Trump described the plan as a sweeping 20-point "Comprehensive Plan" to end the Gaza conflict, first announced last September. He stated the initiative has garnered substantial backing from leaders across the Arab world, Israel and Europe, receiving formal endorsement through UN Security Council Resolution 2803 in November.

"Now it is time to turn all of these Dreams into reality. At the heart of the Plan is The Board of Peace, the most impressive and consequential Board ever assembled, which will be established as a new International Organization and Transitional Governing Administration," Trump's letter stated.

The Board of Peace will function as the central strategic body managing Gaza's post-war transition, focusing on governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment mobilisation and large-scale funding. Trump himself will chair the organisation.

Membership and structure

Confirmed members include US secretary of State Marco Rubio, special negotiator Steve Witkoff, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, former UK prime minister Tony Blair, billionaire financier Marc Rowan, World Bank president Ajay Banga, and senior National Security Council aide Robert Gabriel. Additional appointments are anticipated.

Two supporting structures complement the main board. The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), led by Palestinian technocrat Dr Ali Sha'ath, will manage restoration of public services, rebuilding civil institutions and stabilising daily life.

A separate Gaza Executive Board will support ground-level governance delivery, featuring international diplomats and regional figures from Turkey, Qatar, Egypt, Israel and the UAE, alongside UN humanitarian coordinator Sigrid Kaag.

Countries invited include Argentina, Canada, Egypt, Turkey, Albania, Cyprus and Pakistan. Pakistani foreign office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi confirmed prime minister received the invitation, stating Pakistan will continue supporting international efforts for peace and security in Gaza.

According to Bloomberg, a draft charter allegedly requires nations to contribute $1 bn to secure long-term membership, with Trump retaining authority over membership decisions, renewals and final approvals.

Leaders reportedly invited include Albanian prime minister Edi Rama, Argentine president Javier Milei, Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Canadian prime minister Mark Carney, Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán, Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni, Jordanian king Abdullah II, and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.