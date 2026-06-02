Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna joins push to condemn 'Hinduphobia' in US

Ro Khanna has joined 32 lawmakers backing the House resolution.

The measure condemns Hinduphobia, anti-Hindu bigotry and attacks on temples.

Lawmakers say more than four million Hindus have made significant contributions to US society and the economy.

A growing group of US lawmakers has backed a congressional resolution that seeks to recognise the contributions of Hindu Americans while condemning Hinduphobia, anti-Hindu discrimination and attacks on Hindu places of worship.

The resolution, introduced by Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar, has gained renewed attention after Congressman Ro Khanna announced his support on June 2. The measure, known as House Resolution 69, now has 32 co-sponsors, including fellow Indian-American lawmakers Raja Krishnamoorthi and Suhas Subramanyam.

A growing voice in Congress

The resolution comes amid wider discussions in the US about religious discrimination and hate crimes targeting minority communities. It argues that Hindu Americans have played an important role in shaping the country's economy, workforce and cultural life, while also raising concerns about what it describes as increasing incidents of anti-Hindu prejudice.

Khanna, who represents California, said he was proud to support the measure and described the Hindu-American community as an important part of the country's diverse social fabric, as quoted in a news report.

According to the resolution, more than four million Hindus from different ethnic, linguistic and cultural backgrounds have settled in the US since the early 20th century. It states that Hindu Americans have contributed across a wide range of sectors and industries, helping drive economic growth and innovation.

The proposal also points to the broader cultural influence of Hindu traditions in American society. It cites contributions through yoga, meditation, Ayurveda, music, dance, philosophy, fashion and community service.

At the same time, the resolution claims Hindu Americans continue to face stereotypes, misinformation and discrimination. It highlights reports of bullying in schools and universities, hate speech, bias-related incidents and attacks targeting Hindu temples.

Drawing on data referenced from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Hate Crimes Statistics Report, the resolution says anti-Hindu hate crimes directed at individuals and places of worship have been increasing in recent years.

Linking history and the present

Lawmakers backing the measure also refer to the influence of Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of non-violent resistance on the American civil rights movement. The resolution notes that Martin Luther King Jr acknowledged the impact of Gandhi's teachings on his approach to civil disobedience.

If adopted, the resolution would formally recognise the historic and continuing contributions of Hindus in the US, reaffirm support for religious diversity and condemn acts of anti-Hindu hatred and intolerance.