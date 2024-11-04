Trudeau calls temple violence in Canada ‘unacceptable’

The incident, which took place at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, has been attributed by some leaders to Sikh activists.

Trudeau has previously accused the Indian government of violating Canadian sovereignty, an allegation India has denied. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

CANADA’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, has condemned the recent violence at a Hindu temple near Toronto, calling it “unacceptable.”

Peel Regional Police, responsible for the area approximately 50 kilometres northwest of Toronto, deployed officers outside the temple to maintain order during a protest.

A police spokesperson confirmed no arrests had been made and said authorities were not assigning blame for the violence.

“The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practise their faith freely and safely,” Trudeau posted on X.

Federal lawmaker Chandra Arya, a member of Trudeau’s Liberal Party, attributed the incident to “Khalistanis,” referring to supporters of the movement advocating for an independent Sikh state in India’s Punjab region.

Tensions between Canada and India have worsened since Ottawa accused the Indian government of involvement in the 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian Sikh activist, in Vancouver.

Canada has since accused India of a broader campaign targeting Sikh activists in Canada, alleging intimidation, threats, and violence.

“A red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists today,” Arya posted on X, referring to the incident.

“The attack by Khalistanis on the Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton shows how deep and brazen Khalistani violent extremism has become in Canada,” he wrote.

Social media videos showed people carrying Khalistan flags clashing with a group holding Indian flags, with some isolated fistfights captured on video.

Diplomatic tensions have led both countries to expel senior diplomats from each other’s embassies earlier this month.

(With inputs from AFP)