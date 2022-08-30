Trinity College London, delivering Secure English Language Tests (SELT) for UK visas, with convenience in mind

Taking an exam in a foreign language can sometimes be an unsettling experience, which is why Trinity College London always works to make the process as easy and convenient as possible, for every candidate who books to take their Secure English Language Test (SELT) at one our UK exam centres.

What is a SELT?

SELT stands for Secure English Language Test and is a Home Office requirement for most UK visa applications. The English language test may involve speaking and listening or speaking, listening, reading and writing and will be determined by the visa you are applying for. Find out more information here.

Who needs a SELT?

If you need to apply for a UK visa, a visa extension, Settlement, Leave to Remain or British Citizenship, you may need to sit and pass a SELT as part of your visa application. As well as it being a requirement of the visa and immigration process, being able to communicate in English is an important step towards being able to happily and successfully live, work or study in the UK.

How does Trinity make it straightforward?

Candidates can:

» Choose a time slot to take their test at a time which suits them

» Select to take their test in one of 20 Home Office approved Trinity SELT centres located around the UK

» Have a conversation with a real person, as all our exams are taken with an examiner

» Receive their provisional test results by 9 am the day after their test and their certificate sent within seven days of taking a test

We understand that people may have work, family, study or other commitments so need choice and flexibility in order to choose the most convenient time, date and location to take a SELT test. That is what Trinity College London offers.

Help and support before the test

Not only do we help our candidates by being as flexible as possible with regards to when and where they book their test, but we also provide a range of both free and paid for materials and study options to help candidates prepare beforehand.

Need to speak to someone before your test?

Our customer contact centre is available seven days a week to answer any questions to help support our candidates. Phone lines are open Monday to Friday 8am – 8pm and Saturday and Sunday 8am – 5.30pm.

