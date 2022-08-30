Tributes paid to Kerala teens who died in Lough drowning incident

They were identified as Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, both 16.

Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian. (Photo: Mark H Durkan/Facebook)

By: Pramod Thomas

Tributes have been paid to two teenagers who drowned in a lake while celebrating end of summer holidays in Northern Ireland.

They were identified as Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, both 16, from Kerala, India. They died after getting into difficulty at Lough Enagh in Co Londonderry on Monday (29), according to media reports.

The St Columb’s College pupils, were from the Waterside area and among a group of six friends who cycled to the beauty spot a few miles from their home on the last day of the school holidays. The tragedy happened when they had stopped off at the lough, media reports added.

One of the boys was taken from the water and transferred to Altnagelvin Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The second boy was pronounced dead at the scene after being recovered from the water.

Another boy was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

Mark Deeney, Western Area Commander, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service said: “On Monday at 6.31pm firefighters were called to a water rescue incident at Temple Road near Strathfoyle. Three fire appliances from Crescent Link Fire Station including a Specialist Water Rescue Team, two Fire Appliances from Northland Fire Station, one Fire Appliance from Strabane Fire Station and a Specialist Rescue Team from Central Fire Station attended the incident.

“On arrival we were informed that two teenage boys were missing in the water approximately five metres from the end of a jetty. Members of the Water Rescue Team from Crescent Link immediately entered the water and, supported by other personnel, were able to recover one of the boys within 20 minutes. He was transferred to hospital by NIAS but sadly did not survive.”

The Fire Service added firefighters along with other emergency services continued searching for the second boy but were unable to locate him.

His body was recovered just before midnight after an extensive search by Foyle Search and Rescue and a dive team deployed by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

“Everyone is ‘extremely heartbroken’. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of our families and friends at this difficult time,” said a spokesperson for the Kerala Association in Derry.

Mayor of Derry, Sandra Duffy, said: “As a mother, my heart goes out to the boys’ parents and to their family and friends. Our rivers and loughs can be so dangerous and this incident highlights more than ever the need for us all to be vigilant at this time of year.

“We are united in our grief today and all of us are here to offer our support to the families in the difficult days ahead.”

Simon and Sebastian were supposed to start their A-Levels this week at St Columb’s College after only receiving their GCSE results last week.

Local resident and Alliance councillor, Rachael Ferguson, said the entirety of Strathfoyle is behind the families.

She said she wanted the boys’ loved ones to know residents are offering their ‘thoughts, prayers and support’.

“As a local resident and councillor, I want to thank all who came out to help and support the search, the emergency services and the community groups and activists who offered their help and premises if needed,” she was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan for Foyle said: “These two boys were inseparable from what I have been told, they would always do everything together and they were good, honest young kids.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and the Kerala community at this unbelievably dark and difficult time.”

It is learnt that a joint funeral will be held for the boys on Friday (2).