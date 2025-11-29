Skip to content
Transport for London handles 6,000 lost items weekly at Europe's largest lost property office

Transport for London's warehouse processes everything from mobile phones to wedding dresses, with buses accounting for most forgotten belongings

The warehouse houses intriguing finds from over the decades, including a wedding dress, an artificial limb and a taxidermy fox

Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseNov 29, 2025
Ashya Rose
Highlights

  • Transport for London receives approximately 6,000 lost items every week from its network.
  • Less than one-fifth of items lost on tubes, trains, buses and black cabs are ever reclaimed by owners.
  • Europe's biggest lost property facility employs 45 staff at east London warehouse.
Transport for London (TfL) manages an astonishing 6,000 lost items weekly at Europe's largest lost property warehouse, with mobile phones, wallets, rucksacks, spectacles and keys topping the list of forgotten belongings across the capital's transport network.

The facility, located in east London and slightly smaller than a football pitch, employs 45 staff members who sort, log, label and store items left behind on tubes, overground trains, buses and black cabs.

The warehouse features rows of sliding shelves packed with everything from umbrella handles and books to hundreds of stuffed children's toys, including a huge St Bernard dog teddy and a Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer.

"We didn't keep them," said Transport for London manager Diana Quaye, referring to an unusual delivery of cooked frogs.

Perishable items, including a sandwich left on the Victoria line or a chocolate bar on the top deck of the Number 37 bus, are disposed of immediately, but all other belongings are carefully catalogued and stored. Commuters on buses are the biggest culprits when it comes to lost property, she added

"I don't know if people get a bit relaxed on the bus, but they tend to leave items on there," Quaye explained. The warehouse also houses intriguing finds from over the decades, including a wedding dress, an artificial limb and a taxidermy fox.

One particularly poignant case involved an urn of ashes, held in a bag that was subsequently stolen. Transport for London kept the urn for seven years before eventually returning it to its owner in Germany.

Despite the facility's efficiency, under one-fifth of all lost items are ever reclaimed. After typically holding items for three months, Transport for London auctions unclaimed belongings or sends them to charity.

Sports equipment goes to local schools, while new toys are donated to children's charities at Christmas.

Highlights

  • Coaching Inn Group scores 81 per cent customer satisfaction, beating Marriott and Hilton.
  • Wetherspoon Hotels named best value at £70 per night.
  • Britannia Hotels ranks bottom for 12th consecutive year with 44 per cent score.
A traditional pub hotel group has outperformed luxury international chains in the UK's largest guest satisfaction survey, while one major operator continues its decade-long streak at the bottom of the rankings.
The Coaching Inn Group, comprising 36 relaxed inn-style hotels in historic buildings across beauty spots and market towns, achieved the highest customer score of 81per cent among large chains in Which?'s annual hotel survey. The group earned five stars for customer service and accuracy of descriptions, with guests praising its "lovely locations and excellent food and service.
"The survey, conducted amongst 4,631 guests, asked respondents to rate their stays across eight categories including cleanliness, customer service, breakfast quality, bed comfort and value for money. At an average £128 per night, Coaching Inn demonstrated that mid-range pricing with consistent quality appeals to British travellers.
J D Wetherspoon Hotels claimed both the Which? Recommended Provider status (WRPs) and Great Value badge for the first time, offering rooms at just £70 per night while maintaining four-star ratings across most categories. Guests described their stays as "clean, comfortable and good value.
"Among boutique chains, Hotel Indigo scored 79 per cent with its neighbourhood-inspired design, while InterContinental achieved 80per cent despite charging over £300 per night, and the chain missed WRP status for this reason.

Budget brands decline

However, Premier Inn, long considered Britain's reliable budget choice, lost its recommended status this year. Despite maintaining comfortable beds, guests reported "standards were slipping" and prices "no longer budget levels" at an average £94 per night.

The survey's biggest disappointment remains Britannia Hotels, scoring just 44 per cent and one star for bedroom and bathroom quality. This marks twelve consecutive years at the bottom, with guests at properties like Folkestone's Grand Burstin calling it a total dive.

