Trailer of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is intriguing

After getting delayed multiple times YRF’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is finally hitting the screens this year. The movie stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles and yesterday, the makers had unveiled the first look posters of the film.

Today, the makers have released the trailer of the movie. Arjun Kapoor took to Twitter to share the trailer with his fans. He posted, “Naam Pinky. Shakal se police waala, kaam se? #DibakarBanerjee’s #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar TRAILER OUT NOW! Coming to theatres near you on 20th March, 2020 @ParineetiChopra @SAPFTheFilm @yrf.”

The trailer of the film is quite good and it is very intriguing. It surely makes us eager to watch the film. Dibakar Banerjee has earlier directed some amazing films, so the expectations from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar are also quite high.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, both the actors need a hit to boost their respective careers. While we don’t know what would be the fate of the film at the box office, but after watching the trailer of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar we can say that Arjun and Parineeti have put their best foot forward this time. Parineeti is surely the show-stealer in the trailer.

The movie is slated to release on 20th March 2020. Unfortunately, the film will only have four days of solo run at the box office as on 24th March 2020 Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi hits the screens. But if the content is good, we are sure SAPF can be stable at the box office even after the release Sooryavanshi.