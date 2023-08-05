Trailer for Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s ‘Kushi’ coming soon

Kushi is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 1st.

Kushi Poster (Photo credit: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

After watching the glimpses of the adorable chemistry of the most desirable onscreen couple Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the recently released song of the film, the audience is now eagerly waiting to watch the trailer of this romantic love story Kushi.

Now, to pique the anticipation a notch higher, the handsome hunk Deverakonda has brought an exhilarating update about the trailer launch while sharing the censor certificate.

Deverakonda took to his social media and shared the censor certificate of the trailer as it received the U certificate. He further jotted down the caption –

“Locked and Censored. 2.41 mins of #KushiTrailer ❤️ #Kushi”

Kushi is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead.

