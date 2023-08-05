Website Logo
  • Saturday, August 05, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Trailer for Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s ‘Kushi’ coming soon

Kushi is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 1st.

Kushi Poster (Photo credit: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

After watching the glimpses of the adorable chemistry of the most desirable onscreen couple Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the recently released song of the film, the audience is now eagerly waiting to watch the trailer of this romantic love story Kushi.

Now, to pique the anticipation a notch higher, the handsome hunk Deverakonda has brought an exhilarating update about the trailer launch while sharing the censor certificate.

Deverakonda took to his social media and shared the censor certificate of the trailer as it received the U certificate. He further jotted down the caption –

“Locked and Censored. 2.41 mins of #KushiTrailer ❤️ #Kushi”

Kushi is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead.

Kushi is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 1st.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

TELEVISION
Krishnan Guru-Murthy confirmed to participate in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’
FILM
‘Pushpa 2’: Allu Arjun to begin extensive schedule in Hyderabad
NEWS
BTS’ Jungkook hums ‘Naatu Naatu’ after fan asks if he has seen ‘RRR’
Entertainment
Hansal Mehta’s ‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’ teaser out now
Entertainment
‘The Archies’: Suhana, Agastya, Khushi’s first look motion posters out
Entertainment
Kishen Das: Creating big success
Entertainment
Why can’t a strong woman be a romantic person as well: Shabana Azmi
Entertainment
Kajol speaks out on pay parity in Indian cinema
Entertainment
‘We have lost someone who was very talented’: Aamir Khan remembers Nitin Desai
Hollywood News
First images of Riz Ahmed-starrer ‘Fingernails’ out
Entertainment
Manoj Bajpayee wins Best Actor award for ‘Joram’ at Durban International Film Festival
Entertainment
Mrunal Thakur to be honoured at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW