We always talk about how actors give multiple hits with one director and we call them the hit actor-director jodi. But well, not to forget that there are many actresses who have given multiple hit films with a single director.

So, today, let’s look at the list of top successful actress-director duos of Bollywood…

Deepika Padukone – Sanjay Leela Bhansali

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/X_5_BLt76c0" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

When we talk about hit actress-director duo, the first one that comes to our mind is the jodi of Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The two have worked together in three films, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. All three films were blockbusters at the box office.

Katrina Kaif – Ali Abbas Zafar

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ePO5M5DE01I" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Ali Abbas Zafar and Katrina Kaif are very good friends. Katrina starred in Ali’s first film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and then in Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. The two are all set to team up for the fourth time for a superhero movie. Well, Ali surely knows how to get the best of Katrina.

Bipasha Basu – Vikram Bhatt

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tSa68a3rG2c" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Bipasha Basu has worked with Vikram Bhatt in five films, Raaz, Aetbaar, Footpath, Raaz 3D, and Creature 3D. While Creature 3D didn’t do well at the box office, we are sure fans of Bipasha and Bhatt are waiting that the two collaborate soon.

Kareena Kapoor Khan – Rohit Shetty

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3CwQjsdE-1Q" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rohit Shetty have worked together in films like Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3 and Singham Returns. All the three films were blockbusters and we are sure it would be great if Rohit and Kareena soon team up once again.

Sonakshi Sinha – Prabhudheva

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZYMWRrpea_g" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Rowdy Rathore, R… Rajkumar, Action Jackson and Dabangg 3, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prabhudheva have teamed up for four films till date. Prabhudheva is known for making massy entertainers and Sonakshi Sinha fits the bill for his movies.

Shraddha Kapoor – Mohit Suri

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ruO0VrqOkdE" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Shraddha Kapoor’s career got a boost with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 and though Mohit had directed a few films earlier it was the 2013 release had got him in the big league. Apart from Aashiqui 2, Mohit and Shraddha have worked together in films like Ek Villain and Half Girlfriend. Now, the two are all set to team up for the fourth time for Malang 2.