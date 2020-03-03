Top 10 favourite songs of DJ Emenes

MUSIC producer, DJ and radio host DJ Emenes has blended global influences during his action packed career, which have included electro house, progressive house, hip hop, Bollywood and bhangra.

He has made a name for himself on multiple musical platforms like a hit radio show, live performances, production and podcasts. Not surprisingly, DJ Emenes has always been surrounded by songs and found it a challenge to select just 10 songs he loves.

Hoon Ta Mein Nachna by Johnny Zee: This was an iconic record responsible for getting me hooked into the Punjabi music scene. It was a life altering moment when its existence was introduced into my realm. It infectiously changed my love of music.

Move For Me by Deadmau5 & Kaskade: Another night out under the dance floor, this is what I live for.

Jugni by Malkit Singh: This record is responsible for another life altering moment. I would’ve never dreamt that my Billie Jean remix was going to go viral and stamp my brand, MIB, in the global music space.

Clarity by Zedd Ft Foxes: Powerfully written and produced, we each have our struggles trying to escape that something that yet somehow seems to bring us clarity.

Symphony by Clean Bandit Ft Zara Larsson: I love the comparison of metaphorically using the elements of music to represent ones connection with their soul mate.

No Ordinary Love by Sade: No words can describe the power of Sade’s nostalgic voice. This will always be a timeless classic in my playlist.

Something Just Like This by The Chainsmokers & Coldplay: It reminds me to find joy and satisfaction in the simpler things in life, hence, ‘something just like this.’

Smoke Filled Room by Mako: Aside from the catchy music, many have been quick to point out what they see as lyrical flaws in this record. But for me, I enjoy the poetic art in how the lyrics tell a powerful story.

Nashe Si Chadh Gayi by Arijit Singh: With an abundance of music in today’s time, this record resonates an evergreen vibe with its catchy melody and lyrics.

Sensitivity by Ralph Tresvant: Growing up, I was a big Rizzo fan! I’ve always loved all of his records. And this one stood out www.rukusavenueradio.com.