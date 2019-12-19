IT HASN’T been a vintage year for Bollywood music, but there were some songs in 2019 that stood out and entertained millions of film fans around the world.

With that in mind, the Eastern Eye team got together to select the top 10 songs of the year, limiting it to one per film and listing them in chronological order of release.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (title track): In an age of remakes, it would have been easy for producers to recreate the 1994 song from 1942: A Love Story that inspired the title. Instead, a new romantic number with a contemporary feel was created and it struck a chord with those who have had their hearts melted by a girl.

Apna Time Aayega (Gully Boy): The sharp soundtrack for the rap musical featured this song, which is an anthem for anyone who has a dream and waiting for their time to shine. Gully Boy lead star Ranveer Singh showed off his vocal skills with the challenging song, which was a major stand-out musical moment in 2019.

Coca Cola Tu (Luka Chuppi): The cover version of an existing hit song outperformed the original and is one of the most streamed Indian songs of 2019, with over 400 million views on YouTube alone. Most had the mid-tempo dance number on repeat and plenty more danced to the delicious duet at parties around the world.

Ghar More Pardesiya (Kalank): Bollywood queen Shreya Ghoshal took on arguably the most challenging song of the year and is a hot favourite to win all the major awards in the coming months. The classy song showed off her glorious vocals and found the hallowed middle ground between the artistic and commercial.

Hook Up Song (Student Of The Year 2): It may not have been part of the main movie, but this promotional song had enough of a spark to set fire to the airwaves. The sexy duet featuring the vocals of Neha Kakkar and Shekhar Ravjiani had a flirtatious

energy with a dance floor vibe. It is a great track for the party season.

Slow Motion (Bharat): The flop film had this high musical moment. The energy-filled duet packed a punch and had heavy beats, which got under the skin and in the hearts of film fans. The superb song with high repeat value collectively clocked up more than 300 million views on YouTube alone.

Bekhayali (Kabir Singh): The blockbuster super hit had a number of songs that could have easily made it into the song of 2019 list, but we are unfortunately limited to just one. This particular song captured the pain of heartbreak like no other song and is relatable to anyone who has lost someone.

O Saki Saki (Batla House): Most recreations of Bollywood classics don’t work, but this one did and is by far the most popular item number of 2019. The infectious beats of the super song were elevated to a higher level by a stunning dance performance by Nora Fatehi, which outshone the film. It has collectively been viewed more than 400 million times on YouTube.

Enni Soni (Saaho): The action blockbuster may not have met up to expectations, but it had this lovely romantic duet that was released in various languages. Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar were on fine form with a song that oozed romance from start to finish.

Jai Jai Shivshankar (War): Bollywood’s best two dancers Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff performing together in the song gave it a turbo boost with film fans, but it went beyond that. The dance number was like fire and burned itself into the minds of anyone who loves a catchy Bollywood beat.