Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Supporters and opponents of Tommy Robinson hold protests in London

protest-uk-getty

Supporters of Tommy Robinson attend a demonstration in Westminster on February 1. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 02, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

THOUSANDS of supporters of jailed far-right activist Tommy Robinson marched in London on Saturday, calling for his release. A counter-protest was held at the same time, with police deployed to keep the groups apart.

Robinson, 42, was sentenced to 18 months in jail in October after admitting to breaching a 2021 High Court injunction.

Protesters under the banners "Stop the Isolation" and "Unite the Kingdom" gathered outside Waterloo station before marching towards parliament. Many carried England flags, with one reading "stop the boats." Others wore red hats with the slogan MEGA (Make England Great Again), referencing US president Donald Trump’s campaign slogan.

"Tommy Robinson shouldn't be in prison, he is a political prisoner," said Liz, 55, from Birmingham. "This country needs someone like Trump. He is strong, he is getting rid of illegals," she added.

Musk shows support

Protesters chanted Robinson’s name and sang "Rule Britannia" as they marched towards Downing Street. Some carried placards reading "end state-sanctioned persecution," "Free Tommy," and "UK, stop the rape of white children," referring to the "grooming gangs" scandal in which thousands of girls were sexually abused.

The issue resurfaced after X owner Elon Musk made comments criticising the Labour government for not launching a national inquiry into the decade-old scandal.

Musk, a prominent Trump supporter, reposted messages on X calling for Robinson’s release. Protester Craig, 50, who held a T-shirt reading "thank you Elon Musk," told AFP, "The UK justice system is corrupt."

"Elon Musk has been speaking for us, he is a great help," he said.

Musk again expressed support on Saturday, posting, "BREAKING: Numbers are growing as thousands of British patriots demand the release of Tommy Robinson," along with a video of the demonstration. "The British have had enough," he added.

Counter-protest

A counter-protest organised by Stand Up to Racism marched to Trafalgar Square, near the final gathering point of the main demonstration.

Weyman Bennett, Stand Up to Racism co-convenor, said, "We saw the power of mobilising against the far right in response to last summer's racist riots. We must bring that anti-racist spirit onto the streets of London and reject the politics of hate."

Police were present to prevent clashes. The Metropolitan Police said on X that six arrests were made for public order offences, including one protester who set off a flare and others who crossed into the area separating the two groups.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has been a key figure in Britain’s far-right movement, with around a million followers on X. He was active online during last year’s anti-immigration protests.

A well-known anti-Muslim activist, he co-founded the now-defunct English Defence League (EDL) in 2009 in Luton. His adopted name belonged to a football hooligan, and many EDL members were linked to hooligan gangs.

His current jail term follows a contempt of court conviction after he repeated false allegations about a Syrian refugee, who later won a libel case against him.

(With inputs from AFP)

counterprotestdowning streetelon muskenglish defence leaguegrooming gangstommy robinsontrafalgar square

Related News

Nirmala-Sitharaman-Reuters
Business

Key points from India's 2025 budget

harshit-rana-getty
Cricket

India seal T20 series win over England amid substitution controversy

More For You

Starmer seeks strong protections for military base in Chagos deal

Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a meeting with business leaders on January 28, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Benjamin Cremel - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Starmer seeks strong protections for military base in Chagos deal

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer and his Mauritian counterpart Navin Ramgoolam on Friday (31) spoke directly for the first time about the Chagos Islands deal, Starmer's office said.

Britain and its former colony reached a deal last October to hand back Chagos -- which it kept control of after Mauritius gained independence in the 1960s -- provided a UK-US military base remains on the largest island, Diego Garcia.

Keep ReadingShow less
What’s next for Rishi Sunak? From Downing Street to a new mission

Rishi Sunak with Akshata Murty

What’s next for Rishi Sunak? From Downing Street to a new mission

NOW that he has been prime minister, what next for Rishi Sunak?

His wife, Akshata Murty, dropped a hint when she was interviewed along with her mother, Sudha Murty, for the long-running Relative Values slot in the Sunday Times.

Keep ReadingShow less
India slashes income taxes in bid to boost economy

Nirmala Sitharaman holds up a folder with the government of India's logo as she leaves her office to present the annual budget in the parliament, in New Delhi. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

India slashes income taxes in bid to boost economy

INDIA's finance minister unveiled broad income tax cuts on Saturday (1) as prime minister Narendra Modi's government looks to bolster consumption and perk up a slowing economy.

The world's most populous country is forecast to expand at its slowest pace since the Covid pandemic in the current fiscal year, after growing at more than eight per cent last year.

Keep ReadingShow less
India clinch T20 series against England

India's Harshit Rana celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Jacob Bethell. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

India clinch T20 series against England

FAST BOWLER Harshit Rana came in as a controversial concussion substitute for his T20 debut and returned figures of 3-33 to help India clinch the series against England on Friday (31).

Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube, a left-hand batsman, put on 87 for the sixth wicket to lift India from a precarious 79-5 to 181-9 after being invited to bat first in the fourth match in Pune.

Keep ReadingShow less
trump-white-house-getty

peaking at a press conference, Trump confirmed that all those aboard both aircraft had died and cited pilot error on the military helicopter as a factor in the crash. (Photo: Getty Images)

Trump blames diversity policies for Washington air collision

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump on Thursday blamed diversity hiring policies for a mid-air collision between an airliner and a military helicopter over Washington’s Potomac River, which left 67 people dead.

Speaking at a press conference, Trump confirmed that all those aboard both aircraft had died and cited pilot error on the military helicopter as a factor in the crash. However, he focused on diversity policies under former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, claiming they prevented qualified employees from being hired at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc