Supporters and opponents of Tommy Robinson hold protests in London

THOUSANDS of supporters of jailed far-right activist Tommy Robinson marched in London on Saturday, calling for his release. A counter-protest was held at the same time, with police deployed to keep the groups apart.
Robinson, 42, was sentenced to 18 months in jail in October after admitting to breaching a 2021 High Court injunction.
Protesters under the banners "Stop the Isolation" and "Unite the Kingdom" gathered outside Waterloo station before marching towards parliament. Many carried England flags, with one reading "stop the boats." Others wore red hats with the slogan MEGA (Make England Great Again), referencing US president Donald Trump’s campaign slogan.
"Tommy Robinson shouldn't be in prison, he is a political prisoner," said Liz, 55, from Birmingham. "This country needs someone like Trump. He is strong, he is getting rid of illegals," she added.
Musk shows support
Protesters chanted Robinson’s name and sang "Rule Britannia" as they marched towards Downing Street. Some carried placards reading "end state-sanctioned persecution," "Free Tommy," and "UK, stop the rape of white children," referring to the "grooming gangs" scandal in which thousands of girls were sexually abused.
The issue resurfaced after X owner Elon Musk made comments criticising the Labour government for not launching a national inquiry into the decade-old scandal.
Musk, a prominent Trump supporter, reposted messages on X calling for Robinson’s release. Protester Craig, 50, who held a T-shirt reading "thank you Elon Musk," told AFP, "The UK justice system is corrupt."
"Elon Musk has been speaking for us, he is a great help," he said.
Musk again expressed support on Saturday, posting, "BREAKING: Numbers are growing as thousands of British patriots demand the release of Tommy Robinson," along with a video of the demonstration. "The British have had enough," he added.
Counter-protest
A counter-protest organised by Stand Up to Racism marched to Trafalgar Square, near the final gathering point of the main demonstration.
Weyman Bennett, Stand Up to Racism co-convenor, said, "We saw the power of mobilising against the far right in response to last summer's racist riots. We must bring that anti-racist spirit onto the streets of London and reject the politics of hate."
Police were present to prevent clashes. The Metropolitan Police said on X that six arrests were made for public order offences, including one protester who set off a flare and others who crossed into the area separating the two groups.
Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has been a key figure in Britain’s far-right movement, with around a million followers on X. He was active online during last year’s anti-immigration protests.
A well-known anti-Muslim activist, he co-founded the now-defunct English Defence League (EDL) in 2009 in Luton. His adopted name belonged to a football hooligan, and many EDL members were linked to hooligan gangs.
His current jail term follows a contempt of court conviction after he repeated false allegations about a Syrian refugee, who later won a libel case against him.
(With inputs from AFP)