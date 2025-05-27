Skip to content
Tommy Robinson walks free from prison after sentence reduced for contempt case

He was sentenced earlier this month to a 12-month prison term

Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson has long been a controversial figure in the UK due to his far-right activism and numerous legal issues

Radio Europe
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 27, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Far-right activist Tommy Robinson has been released early from prison after a judge ruled he had shown a "change in attitude" in a contempt of court case linked to a 2021 injunction.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, had been found guilty of breaching the terms of a High Court injunction by repeating false claims about a Syrian refugee. He was sentenced earlier this month to a 12-month prison term, which included a four-month coercive element that could be lifted if he “purged” his contempt and agreed to comply with the court order.

The 42-year-old had been expected to remain in custody until 26 July but was released within a week after submitting an application to purge his contempt. His legal team told the court last week that he now intended to comply with the terms of the injunction. Lawyers acting for the Solicitor General confirmed they were satisfied with the steps he had taken.

In a ruling, Mr Justice Johnson accepted the application, despite noting Robinson had not expressed remorse.

“There is an absence of contrition or remorse,” the judge said. “But there has been a change in attitude since sentence. He has given an assurance that he will comply with the injunction in the future, that he has no intention of breaching it again, and that he is aware of the consequences of what would happen if he breached the injunction again.”

He concluded: “I consider it appropriate to grant the application.”

Mr Justice Johnson added that the “practical effect”, subject to confirmation by prison authorities, was that Robinson would be released once the punitive part of his sentence had been served.

Following his release, Robinson appeared on social media with a beard and said he had experienced a “change in attitude”, claiming to have found religion. He also launched into a criticism of the media, government, and immigration policy.

Despite his early release, Robinson is still facing further legal proceedings. Just days before he was freed, he was charged with harassment causing fear of violence in connection with an alleged incident involving two men in August 2024.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed the charge, which relates to alleged offences occurring between 5 and 7 August last year.

A CPS spokesperson said: “We have authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, 42, with harassment causing fear of violence against two men.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Robinson is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 5 June 2025.

Tommy Robinson has long been a controversial figure in the UK due to his far-right activism and numerous legal issues. His early release from prison is likely to draw attention from both supporters and critics as he continues to face scrutiny over his conduct.

