Tommy Robinson arrested over London station assault

FAR-RIGHT activist Tommy Robinson was arrested on Monday on suspicion of committing an assault last week at a London train station.

British Transport Police said a 42-year-old man was arrested at Luton airport, north of London, “in connection to an assault at St Pancras station on 28 July”.

“The man had been wanted for questioning after leaving the country to Tenerife in the early hours of 29 July following the incident at St Pancras,” the police said in a statement.

The statement did not name Robinson, but he was seen in a video widely shared on social media of the incident at St Pancras.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, appears in the video walking next to a man lying motionless on the floor, saying that the man had “come at me”.

He was arrested on Monday after returning to Britain on a flight from Portugal “on suspicion of... grievous bodily harm and will now be taken to custody for questioning”.

Robinson, a former football hooligan, founded the far-right English Defence League in 2009. He has been convicted several times for public order and contempt offences.

He has also been accused of helping to fuel racially aggravated riots that took place in 2024, which he denies.