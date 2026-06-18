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Hundreds protest Tommy Robinson’s Oxford Union debate on Islam

Police separate rival groups as demonstrators try to block access to Oxford Union

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Demonstrators take part in a protest against a speech by British far-right activist Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, to The Oxford Union, in Oxford, western England, on June 17, 2026.

(Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJun 18, 2026
Pramod Thomas

Pramod Thomas is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye, where he covers British Asian affairs and key developments in UK politics and business. With two decades of journalism experience, his areas of interest include business, international affairs, current events, arts and culture. 

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Highlights

  • Hundreds of protesters gathered in central Oxford as Tommy Robinson spoke
  • The debate motion was “The West is right to be suspicious of Islam,” and included Laurence Fox and Jacob Rees-Mogg
  • Police formed barriers between protesters and supporters, with some scuffles and two arrests reported
  • Activists tried to block access to the venue, with claims that only a small audience entered

SEVERAL hundred protesters demonstrated in central Oxford on Wednesday (17) after Britain's far-right figurehead Tommy Robinson arrived to speak at the prestigious Oxford Union society in a debate on Islam.

The activist, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, spoke in favour of the motion "The West is right to be suspicious of Islam".

The debate, which also features former actor and far-right activist Laurence Fox, had been due to happen in May but was postponed over security concerns.

The Oxford Union is not part of the university but leading the society or speaking at its formal debates has traditionally been a stepping-stone towards a political career. Previous speakers there include Malcolm X, the Dalai Lama and Queen Elizabeth II.


Protesters, some wearing masks, chanted "Oxford is anti-fascist" and "racist scum off our streets", carrying placards with slogans including "Don't debate racism, reject it" and "So much for Union".

Some signs referred to Robinson's recent visit to Russia, saying: "How many rubles do you cost, Tommy?" and "Putin's poster boy".

"The Oxford Union should never have invited him," said Green Party local councillor Chris Jarvis, who was taking part in the protest.

"Everyone is entitled to free speech. What they are not entitled to is a platform and the Oxford Union has chosen to platform far-right figures," Jarvis told AFP, adding that businesses had shut early due to the event and planned protest.

Susan Brown, the head of Oxford City Council, said this week that she was "deeply concerned" by the Union's decision to host Robinson.

tommy-robinson-islam Tommy Robinson wears a UTK ("Unite The Kingdom") shirt while delivering a speech to the American Freedom Alliance at Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel on April 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Phoebe, 30, who works in publishing and asked that her surname not be used, said: "I think the legitimisation of these viewpoints is incredibly dangerous."

'Debate started late'

Police blocked a central shopping street to form a barrier between those protesting the debate and a much smaller group of Robinson supporters, including children, who waved Union Jack flags.

Some demonstrators linked arms to block access to the street where the Oxford Union is located to stop ticket holders attending.

Police led away two men after scuffles near one of the blocked entrances to the Union, AFP saw.

Cherwell, a student newspaper, posted a video of the chamber almost empty and reported the debate started around one-and-a-half hours late.

One of the organisers of the protest, Teige from Oxford Stand Up to Racism, who also asked that his surname be withheld, told AFP that it appeared "only a handful of people could get in".

He said he was "delighted" that protests "made it impossible for the audience to get into a racist debate".

"They've stopped people being able to enter. I would say this is a victory," he said.

In a post on X, Robinson criticised "far left degenerates blocking anyone wanting to learn or share ideas". The debate was between teams, with former Tory cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg speaking on the opposing side.

Home Office blocked US-based left-wing commentators Cenk Uygur and Hasan Piker from entering the UK to speak at a festival this month.

Earlier this month, Robinson spoke at a rally that turned violent in Southampton over the death of Henry Nowak, a student wrongfully handcuffed while dying.

(AFP)

laurence foxoxford union debatetommy robinsontommy robinson islam
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