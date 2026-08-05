US lawmaker raises concern over India's foreign funding law changes

Just two weeks after taking office, Burnham's posts on TikTok, X and Instagram have attracted millions of views. Experts say his content focuses on positive messages rather than polarising clickbait.

They say that while social media alone will not solve the challenges of reviving the economy or improving living standards, Burnham has taken the opportunity to build a strong online following before facing more difficult political issues.

James Lyons, former director of strategic communications for Burnham's predecessor Keir Starmer, who also worked for TikTok, said Burnham had adopted a different approach from the left-wing Greens and Reform UK.

"Instead of being polarising, he's just seeking to be popular and inclusive," said Lyons, now at the corporate advisory firm Penta Group.

"He's pulling off the very, very difficult trick of being very serious about what he's doing as prime minister, but not taking himself too seriously."

Lyons said that approach could help Burnham compete more effectively with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who has spent years building an online following through videos on immigration, crime and social issues. Farage has 2.3 million followers on X, 1.5 million on TikTok and 1 million on Instagram.

Reform gained a significant lead in opinion polls after winning the communication battle against Starmer. However, early surveys since Burnham became prime minister show Labour has narrowed that gap, although the next general election is still around three years away.

Farage is often seen pulling or drinking pints of beer in pubs. Burnham has also embraced that style of communication.

A video featuring Burnham and finance minister John Healey in a pub highlighted the government's announcement of a tax cut for hospitality venues. The video received 4.7 million views on X, with millions more across other platforms.

During the relaxed exchange, Burnham and Healey ranked different pub snacks. Burnham admitted he liked pickled-onion flavour "Monster Munch" and asked whether anyone outside northern England put crisps into their 'butties', a northern term for sandwiches.

When Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch dismissed Burnham as "a pair of eyelashes and a black T-shirt", he responded with a video of himself blinking repeatedly, looking down and saying, "It's dark blue, actually".

Lyons said Burnham's return after nine years out of parliament and 16 years out of government had given him "a second chance at a first impression".

Academics said Burnham's online communication style, which they described as more relaxed than Starmer's, was important for Labour. The party has faced criticism for failing to explain its strategy and the promises it has delivered since winning the 2024 general election.

Rosalynd Southern, senior lecturer in political communication at the University of Liverpool, said Labour had previously posted "fairly random memes" on TikTok alongside some policy content. She said Burnham had introduced "a more coordinated and integrated strategy".

Burnham still has fewer followers than Farage, with around 730,000 on X, 450,000 on TikTok and 600,000 on Instagram. However, his audience has grown quickly, with 50,000 new followers on TikTok and Instagram added in a single day last week.

Katy Parry, professor of media and politics at the University of Leeds, said Burnham had recognised "a disconnect between politicians and the public" while taking a different approach from Farage.

"He's not anti-politics in the way that some right-wing populist politicians are."

The videos allow Burnham to reach voters on the platforms they use most. They have also received positive coverage from traditional media, increasing their reach.

Some videos have followed online trends, including one made in the style of the American version of the television comedy The Office. A simple video highlighting five achievements during Burnham's first week as prime minister also received 5 million views on TikTok.

Burnham has a team producing digital content, and the government last week advertised roles in social content creation, production and strategy, offering salaries of £40,000 to £80,000.

The operation is led by Abby Tomlinson, who first became known as a teenage student after leading a viral meme supporting then-Labour leader Ed Miliband's 2015 bid to become prime minister.

Although social media has helped Burnham communicate the government's message, Keiran Pedley, UK director of politics at pollster Ipsos, said his long-term success would depend on meeting voters' priorities and responding well when challenges arise.

"He has set the agenda ... it's a pretty positive start," Pedley said. "The question is, when there are bumps in the road, how does he manage those?"

(With inputs from Reuters)