  Thursday, August 26, 2021
Tom Hardy and Riz Ahmed starrer Venom: Let There Be Carnage reportedly pushed to 2022

Riz Ahmed (L) and Tom Hardy (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The much-awaited superhero film Venom: Let There Be Carnage, starring Tom Hardy, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Williams, Scott Haze, Reid Scott, Jenny Slate, Ron Cephas Jones, and Woody Harrelson, could be delayed to January 21, 2022, as per reports. The release date of the film was pushed from September 24 to October 15 earlier this month.

A leading publication reports that multiple inside sources have indicated that Sony Pictures is reconsidering releasing the film in October. The underperformance of some recently released films, including The Suicide Squad (2021), could be the reason behind the studio reconsidering its decision to release Venom: Let There Be Carnage in October.

The makers dropped the first trailer back in May, when Sony Pictures was still hopeful to release the film in September, followed by the second trailer coming out earlier this month ahead of its now reportedly cancelled October release.

If the studio is indeed planning to move Venom: Let There Be Carnage to January 21, 2022, then the Jared Leto-led vampire-superhero film Morbius may face yet another delay in its journey to theatres. Sony Studios is reportedly waiting to announce the new release schedule until after CinemaCon has concluded.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which is based on the Marvel Comics character Venom, has been produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel and Tencent Pictures. The film has been directed by Andry Serkis. It is a sequel to the 2018 superhero flick Venom, which was a huge success at the box office despite garnering poor reviews. Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock and his pal the symbiote Venom.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

