Tip Tip from Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s sizzling chemistry is the highlight of the song

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

The song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from Mohra is undoubtedly one of the sexiest songs we have seen in Bollywood. It featured Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, and their chemistry in the track was too hot to handle.

Now, the song has been recreated in Sooryavanshi and people who watched the movie on Friday (5), couldn’t stop praising it. So, the makers on Saturday (6) released the track online.

Kumar took to Twitter to share the song with his fans. He tweeted, “#TipTip song from #Sooryavanshi out now : https://bit.ly/TipTip-Sooryavanshi #SooryavanshiInCinemasNow #BackToCinemas #KatrinaKaif @tanishkbagchi #AlkaYagnik @realuditnarayan #VijuShah #AnandBakshi @TheFarahKhan.”

The original song was composed by Viju Shah, and the music in the new version is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The makers have used the voices of original singers Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik in the recreated track, and thankfully this new version doesn’t ruin the original track, and it is equally entertaining.

Well, in the original Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Tandon looked super hot, and Katrina Kaif is the perfect choice to replace her. Kaif has performed really well, and we can’t take our eyes off her. She is looking stunning in the silver saree and her chemistry with Kumar is the highlight of the song. Also, a special mention to Farah Khan for her choreography in the track.

Watching Tip Tip Barsa Paani on the big screen will surely be a treat.