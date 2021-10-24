Timing of climate summit ‘probably worst’: Expert

Artists paint a mural on a wall next to the Clydeside Expressway near Scottish Events Centre which will be hosting the COP26 UN Climate Summit later this month, on October 13, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. COP26 will officially begin on Sunday October 31 with the procedural opening of negotiations and finish on Monday November 12. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

AN Indian American health expert has warned that the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference to be held in Glasgow could potentially risk a spike in coronavirus cases.

Devi Sridhar, professor of global public health at Edinburgh University and member of the Scottish government’s Covid-19 advisory group, said the event where some 25,000 delegates from 200 countries are expected to attend could lead to the spread of the virus.

According to the Miami-born health expert, the timing of the conference was not right “as we are heading into winter”.

“And (I am) not underplaying at all the significance of climate change, but I’m concerned about the impact of #COP26 in Glasgow on COVID control as we head into winter. Probably worst timing ever in a pandemic”, she tweeted.

Her concerns arise from the fact that the in-person event will be held indoors with less ventilation as windows at the venues will likely be closed to retain heat.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is among global leaders who will attend the climate summit, also known as COP26 which will be held from October 31 to November 12 under the co-presidency of the United Kingdom and Italy.