Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala begin work on Baaghi 4?

Baaghi and Baaghi 2 were blockbusters at the box office. However, Baaghi 3 that released earlier this year failed to make a mark at the box office and one of the reasons behind it could be the pandemic as the movie didn’t get a long run in theatres due to the lockdown.

But, Tiger Shroff and producer Sajid Nadiadwala are keen to make Baaghi 4 and according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the work on the fourth installment of the franchise has kickstarted. A source told the entertainment portal, “Baaghi as a franchise is Sajid and Tiger’s Baby, and both of them are committed to take the franchise forward with one film in every two years. They sat down and analysed the flaws of Baaghi 3 and are all charged up to bring a fresh spin to the franchise with Baaghi 4, which is currently being written.”

“Even if not for the pandemic, Baaghi 3 would have ended its run at least 40 crore below Baaghi 2, thereby falling short of expectations. He (Sajid) is right now committed towards taking action to the next level in Baaghi 4 and back with a powerful storyline,” the source added.







Reportedly, Baaghi 4 will start rolling in early 2022. Before Baaghi 4, Tiger will shoot for another Sajid Nadiadwala’s production venture Heropanti 2. After Heropanti 2, he will start work on Vikas Bahl’s Ganpat and later will shoot for the Rambo remake.







The source stated, “Given how things stand today, Baaghi 4 will take off after Rambo towards early 2022. However, timelines are not even in their mind at this point of time, as the team is focused on locking the script of Baaghi 4, and the work has just begun towards completing the task.”





