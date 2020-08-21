TIGER 3 to be announced on 27th September?

After the humongous success of Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), Yash Raj Films is gearing up to take the franchise forward with yet another installment. Bollywood is buzzing with rumours that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have already greenlighted the project, which may start rolling in the month of November. Filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, who has helmed several successful films for YRF, has been entrusted with the responsibility of calling the shots for TIGER 3.

According to reports, producer Aditya Chopra will officially announce TIGER 3 on September 27, an occasion which marks the 88th birth anniversary of Yash Raj Films’ founder and legendary filmmaker, Yash Chopra. The occasion also coincides with the 50th anniversary of the leading production house.

“Aditya Chopra is going to do a massive announcement of the entire film slate of YRF on his dad’s 88th birth anniversary. Adi will be kick-starting the YRF Project 50 celebrations on this day and TIGER 3 announcement is definitely set to happen on this day. The film is being mounted on a never seen before scale and the fans can expect a treat from YRF on September 27. We hear Adi might unveil a special something for all the Salman and Katrina fans,” lets on a trade source.

The source goes on to add, “It could be the first look of TIGER 3. It could be the logo launch of TIGER 3. But something is surely coming our way. There is a lot of buzz that there will be an unveiling of sorts. YRF has been keeping everything under wraps but the news that we are hearing is that one will get to see something of TIGER 3 on this day for sure. Salman and Katrina are reuniting for this blockbuster franchise again and one can expect fireworks starting from the date of the announcement.”

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.