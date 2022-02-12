Website Logo
  Saturday, February 12, 2022
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Entertainment

Tiger 3: Fresh details emerge on the last schedule of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's film

Salman Khan (L) and Katrina Kaif (Photo credit: PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in their popular roles as Avinash Singh ‘Tiger’ Rathore and Zoya Rathore, Tiger 3 is one of the most-awaited films of 2022. It also stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. The Murder (2004) actor will be seen playing the lead antagonist in the espionage thriller.

Just like many other films, Tiger 3 has also suffered several setbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic. The final schedule of the film at New Delhi was set to kick-start in January 2022 but was pushed ahead due to the third wave of the pandemic, fuelled by the Omicron variant of the virus.

But since the Covid situation seems under control now and restrictions have been lifted in many Indian states, including Delhi, the team is set to kick-start the final shooting schedule of Tiger 3 on Monday, February 14.

Sharing more details about the upcoming schedule, a trade source told a publication, “The schedule is brief but very crucial. Director Maneesh Sharma wants to shoot in real locations, including the Red Fort area. Both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are a part of it. It is said that a chase sequence is on the cards. It’ll be a difficult shoot due to the crowding and also because the makers will be adhering to the Covid safety norms as well. However, the unit members are fully prepared and are raring to go.”

The source also added, “This will be followed by a patchwork shoot of two days in Mumbai. If all goes well, this shoot should get over by February 27. Hence, the filming of Tiger 3 will be completed before the end of this month.”

Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is expected to enter theatres in the second half of 2022. An official announcement regarding the release date of the film is highly awaited though.

Eastern Eye

