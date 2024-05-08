  • Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Shoojit Sircar’s next to release on November 15

The director made the announcement on the ninth anniversary of his film Piku.

Shoojit Sircar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar on Wednesday said his new feature film will hit the screens on November 15.

The director made the announcement on the ninth anniversary of his film Piku, a heartwarming story about a father and daughter, played by Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

Sircar, also known for Vicky Donor, October, and Udham Singh, said father-daughter relationships hold a special place in his heart and he is set to explore the bond once again in his currently untitled film with Abhishek Bachchan.

“The father-daughter relationships (are) really special. They have their own set of awkwardness & challenges. Also, I feel it’s one of the least discussed or represented relationships, which has a lot of scope for beautiful stories.

Piku was one such story with which I could immediately connect and I could present it with so much. Likewise, my next also revolves around a sweet bond between a father and daughter and makes you travel with their emotional journey and we are ready to bring this heartwarming story in front of audiences globally in theatres on November 15th, 2024,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

A commercial and critical hit, Piku was a slice-of-life drama revolving around an architect called Piku (Padukone) and her father Bhashkor (Amitabh Bachchan), a hypochondriac with chronic constipation.

Written by Juhi Chaturvedi, the film also starred Irrfan.

Padukone, who was praised for her performance in the movie, shared a throwback photo with Bachchan and Irrfan from the set on its ninth anniversary.

“He loves telling everyone how much I eat! @amitabhbachchan #Piku #Bashkor #Rana #ShoojitSirkar @irrfan Oh how much we miss you…” she wrote.

