India, EU pledge joint efforts for Indo-Pacific stability

Both sides reaffirmed their dedication to a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based maritime order in the Indo-Pacific.

This commitment was discussed during a security and defence dialogue held in Delhi on Monday. (Photo: X/@EU_in_India)

By: Vivek Mishra

India and the European Union (EU) have pledged to expand cooperation in the Indo-Pacific to tackle shared security challenges and foster peace and stability in the region.

This commitment was discussed during a security and defence dialogue held in Delhi on Monday.

Co-chaired by Vishvesh Negi from India’s defence ministry and Joanneke Balfoort from the European External Action Service, the meeting saw discussions on enhancing collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region.

Both sides reaffirmed their dedication to a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based maritime order in the Indo-Pacific, highlighting principles like respect for territorial integrity, sovereignty, democracy, rule of law, and freedom of navigation and overflight.

They also stressed the importance of unhindered lawful commerce and peaceful dispute resolution in accordance with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The EU aims to contribute to stability, security, prosperity, and sustainable development in the Indo-Pacific, with a focus on promoting democracy, rule of law, human rights, and international law.

A seminar organised by the EU delegation in India further explored the security environment in the Indo-Pacific and the EU’s role as a security actor, with a specific emphasis on cooperation with India.

Attendees included security and defence experts, think tank representatives, diplomats, Indian officials, and EU member state representatives. Joanneke Balfoort highlighted India’s strategic importance, stating, “We see India, a country with considerable strategic weight on the global security balance, as a key partner for the EU in the Indo-Pacific.”

EU Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin, emphasised the need for cooperation amidst a volatile global environment, stressing the importance of working together with international partners like India to address common security challenges and promote peace and stability.

He underscored the increasing interconnectedness between Europe and the Indo-Pacific, emphasising the growing significance of cooperation with Asian partners, particularly India.