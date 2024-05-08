  • Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Care homes founder abseils down Empire State building, raises millions

Avnish Goyal was one of 20 Outward Bound supporters who took part in the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in New York

Avnish Goyal

By: Eastern Eye

THE head of a leading group of care homes abseiled down the Empire State Building as part of charitable cause that has, so far, raised £2.4 million for the development of young people.

Avnish Goyal, chair of Hallmark Luxury Care Homes and founder of two charities – the Goyal Foundation and the Hallmark Foundation – was one of 20 Outward Bound supporters who took part in the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in New York on Monday (6). They were joined by celebrity participant, Jared Leto, and supported by Outward Bound trustee, Princess Beatrice. The Big Rappel abseil spanned nearly 900 feet from the building’s iconic spire down to the 30th floor.

The businessman is raising funds for Outward Bound, which the Goyal Foundation has long supported, and for the charity’s new partnership with the foundation’s Inner Spark programme, which will bring free outdoor experiences to young people on school sites from the autumn.

Goyal said: “I did it. One of only a handful of people to ever abseil down one of the world’s most famous buildings, the Empire State Building. I started at the 103rd floor, leaning backwards to start the abseil at over 1,300 feet.

“What an exhilarating experience, expanding my comfort zone to make a difference to so many young people through our workshops with the Outward Bound Trust and Inner Spark. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on the journey with kind words and donations. There is still time to donate.”

Outward Bound is a global educational and charitable network whose mission is to change young people’s lives through challenge, learning, and adventure.

