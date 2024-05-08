Imran Khan’s wife moved to jail on her request: Lawyer

In her petition, Bushra Bibi accused authorities of violating her privacy and serving contaminated food during her house arrest

A file photo of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister, Imran Khan (R) along with his wife Bushra Bibi (C) signing surety bonds for bail in various cases, at a registrar office in the High court, in Lahore on July 17, 2023. (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Shajil Kumar

A court in Pakistan granted a request on Wednesday by Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, to be moved to jail, her lawyer said, instead of house arrest.

In her petition to the Islamabad High Court, Bushra had accused authorities of violating her privacy and serving contaminated food in her home cell, which she and her lawyers said was dominated by men, a charge the prison staff has denied.

Bibi says she has been detained in one room at Khan’s hilltop mansion in Islamabad since the couple’s January conviction on charges of illegally selling state gifts.

Through her lawyers Bibi had asked to be shifted to jail, which authorities complied with shortly after the court issued the order, her party and a local administration official Afzaal Ahmad said.

The court ordered authorities to shift her to Adyala jail in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, where Khan, 70, a former cricket superstar, is serving his 14-year sentence, his party said in a statement.

The party said Bibi’s shift to jail would answer critics that her stay at home instead of prison was part of some deal to seek concessions from the government.

No talks with PTI: Army

Pakistan army spokesperson Major General Ahmed Sharif said on Tuesday in response to a question that it was not possible to open talks for any deal with a party that had been involved in attacks against the state institutions.

He was referring to Khan party supporters storming and burning military installations on May 9 last year to protest against the former cricketer’s arrest, saying those behind the attacks needed to seek forgiveness before asking for any negotiations.

Asad Qaisar, a close aide of Khan, told local ARY TV that any kind of apology was out of the question.

Khan was ousted from power in 2022, which he blamed on a conspiracy backed by the military after he had fallen out with powerful army generals.

The military has denied the accusation. (Reuters)