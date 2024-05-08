Priyanka Chopra finishes filming ‘Heads of State’

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka treated fans with a BTS video including all the moments from the sets.

Priyanka Chopra (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Priyanka Chopra has finished shooting for her highly anticipated film Heads of State. The Global icon shared a video featuring her daughter Malti Marie and her crew.

From group pictures to playful moments of Priyanka and Malti, the video gave fans a sneak peek into shooting days of “HOS’.

In one of the clips, Priyanka was seen playfully practising stick-fighting with Malti and in another clip, we see her doing squats while carrying her daughter in her arms.

Along with the post, she penned a note, which read, “And it’s a wrap. It’s been a year. well, a lot happened but here we are. Tonight, I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism. That rare combination doesn’t happen always. This movie was a breeze because the cast and crew came prepared with their A game, every day.”

Expressing gratitude, she wrote, “It’s been an honour to work with some legends in our business on this one. Hope y’all have as much fun watching it as we did making it. Heads of state will be on @primevideo .. when u ask me? Above my pay grade. lol. Gratitude.”

Heads Of State is an upcoming action comedy featuring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles, under the direction of Ilya Naishuller.

Besides this, she recently announced her involvement in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers.

Priyanka also announced her new film in collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich’s new feature documentary Born Hungry as a producer.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.