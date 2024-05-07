Meera Syal, David Oyelowo and others to front U.K. National Theatre fall slate

Syal will lead the world premiere of Tanika Gupta’s A Tupperware of Ashes.

Meera Syal (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Meera Syal, David Oyelowo, Emma D’Arcy, and Tobias Menzies are among the actors leading a trio of fall productions at the U.K.’s National Theatre in London.

At the National Theatre’s Dorfman Theater, Syal will lead the world premiere of Tanika Gupta’s A Tupperware of Ashes, a family drama about life, immigration, and the Indian spiritual cycle of death and rebirth to be directed by Pooja Ghai.

Tanika Gupta (A Doll’s House, Lyric Hammersmith) and Pooja Ghai (Artistic Director of Tamasha Theatre Company) reunite for their latest collaboration, following the critically acclaimed The Empress.

Meera Syal is Queenie in this vivid and heart-breaking family drama.

In the play, an ambitious Michelin-star chef is used to having the last word. But when her children notice gaps in her memory and her grip on reality loosening, they are faced with an impossible choice. As they battle to reconcile their life-long duty to their mother, the ramifications of their decision take on a heartbreaking permanence. The cast also includes Raj Bajaj, Natalie Dew, Marc Elliott, Stephen Fewell, Shobna Gulati, Avita Jay, and Zubin Varla.

The play will run from Sept. 25- Nov. 16.

At the National Theatre’s Olivier Theater, David Oyelowo will play the title role of Shakespeare’s Coriolanus, directed by Lyndsey Turner (Under Milk Wood).

In the play, Coriolanus is Rome’s greatest soldier. When a legendary victory brings the opportunity of high office, he is persuaded to stand for election. But while populist politicians tell the people what they want to hear, Coriolanus refuses to play the game. As Rome’s most celebrated warrior becomes its most dangerous enemy, the future of the city and its hero hangs in the balance.

The cast also includes Luke Aquilina, Anushka Chakravarti, Anton Cross, Patrick Elue, Peter Forbes, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Conor McLeod, Jordan Metcalfe, Richard Pryal, Jordan Rhys, Stephanie Street and John Vernon. The play runs Sept. 11-Nov. 9.