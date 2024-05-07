  • Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Fifth suspect arrested in Salman Khan residence firing case

This arrest adds another layer to the complex web of individuals linked to the attack on Salman Khan’s residence.

Salman Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

In the latest development surrounding the shooting incident outside actor Salman Khan‘s residence, Mumbai Crime Branch has apprehended a fifth suspect.

The individual, identified as Mohammad Chaudhary, was arrested in Rajasthan for his alleged involvement in aiding the shooters, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta.

Chaudhary facilitated financial assistance and reconnaissance for the assailants, as confirmed by Mumbai Crime Branch officials.

The arrest of Chaudhary comes amidst the ongoing investigation into the firing incident that rattled the Bandra area of Mumbai.

Tragically, the case took a grim turn with the demise of Anuj Thapan, one of the arms suppliers involved. Thapan was found dead in his cell on May 1, reportedly by suicide.

Mumbai Police disclosed that Thapan had attempted to take his own life while in custody and was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.

Anuj Thapan’s arrest on April 26 marked a significant breakthrough in the investigation, shedding light on the network responsible for providing weapons to the perpetrators of the attack.

The incident, which occurred on April 14, saw two assailants open fire outside the Galaxy Apartments, where Salman Khan resides, before fleeing the scene. The subsequent arrests revealed connections to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

In response to the severity of the case, Mumbai Police invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all the accused involved in the shooting incident.

Furthermore, a lookout notice has been issued for Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in connection to the case.

