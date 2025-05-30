Skip to content
Ticketmaster pauses NFL London game sales to fight bots

NFL-London-Getty

JaMycal Hasty of New England Patriots scores his teams first touchdown during the NFL match between New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 20, 2024 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Vivek MishraMay 30, 2025
TICKETMASTER has paused ticket sales for all NFL London games in 2025 to make sure that actual fans can buy seats.

In a statement, Ticketmaster said the move was made to "ensure genuine fans are able to purchase tickets" after sales went live on Thursday. Fans who tried to buy tickets will keep their place in the queue, with Ticketmaster adding, "We understand how frustrating this is."

Reports indicated there was massive interest in tickets, with queues reportedly as large as 250,000 people. Ticketmaster’s decision suggests that some of those in line may have been resale vendors and bots, reported Yahoo Sports.

The NFL is set to play seven international games in 2025, including three in London.

The Minnesota Vikings will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 5. The Denver Broncos and New York Jets will play in Week 6, and the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars will compete in Week 7.

The Week 5 and 6 games will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while the Week 7 game will be held at Wembley Stadium.

The NFL first played in London in 2007, expanding from one game to three by 2014. The league will also play in Brazil, Germany, Ireland and Spain in 2025.

