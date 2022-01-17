Website Logo
  Monday, January 17, 2022
Three jailed for fatally stabbing 19-year-old at Coventry garage

Three men have been sentenced for fatally stabbing a 19-year-old. (Representative Image: iStock)

By: Sattwik Biswal

FOR the killing of a 19-year-old who was stabbed to death on a garage forecourt, three men have been jailed.

On 31 March 2020, Pavandeep Daudher suffered a fatal injury to his leg at the BP garage in Lockhurst Lane, Holbrooks in Coventry.

The attack on Daudher was in retaliation for an argument with a friend earlier, police has said.

Jason Cornwall, 35, Riley Kavanagh, 21, Kane McCarron, 19, and Ethan Lilley, aged 24, all from Coventry, were found guilty for manslaughter.

According to West Midlands Police, Daudher’s friend Zaakir Challoner was involved in an argument the day before and had a brick thrown at his car.

Lilley’s home was then vandalised on the day of the attack following which a text was sent to Challoner’s phone, which said: “One of your friends will end up in curtains.”

Later that night Challoner was at the BP garage when a group of masked men, armed with weapons, got out of a dark grey Ford Kuga with false plates.

Daudher was attacked and knocked to the ground and was left fatally wounded. The men chased after Challoner, 21, in the Kuga and smashed his car windows. Then Challoner was stabbed in the foot and robbed of his bag and jacket.

Police said CCTV footage and mobile records showed that the four men were in the vehicle on the day of the attack.

Eastern Eye

