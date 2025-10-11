Skip to content
Thragg arrives as 'Invincible' enters the endgame with Lee Pace joining season 4

The Viltrum Empire’s Grand Regent makes his animated debut

Invincible

It's raising the stakes for Mark Grayson and Earth’s heroes

YouTube/ Prime Video
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 11, 2025
Highlights:

  • Lee Pace joins the voice cast of Prime Video’s Invincible as Thragg in Season 4.
  • Thragg is the Grand Regent of the Viltrum Empire and the most powerful Viltrumite.
  • Season 4, due March 2026, sets the stage for the ultimate conflict between Mark Grayson and the Viltrumites.

Lee Pace joins as Invincible’s ultimate villain

Prime Video has confirmed that Lee Pace will voice Thragg, the Grand Regent of the Viltrum Empire, in Invincible Season 4. The announcement was made during a panel at New York Comic Con, which also featured a new teaser for the Burger Mart scenes and confirmed the series’ March 2026 release window.

Thragg is the mastermind behind key characters such as Omni-Man, Anissa, and Conquest. As one of the few survivors of the Viltrumite Civil War, he is dedicated to restoring the empire’s dominance. Superior strength, near-immortality, flight, invulnerability, and advanced healing make Thragg the most formidable threat the series has yet faced.

What Thragg means for Mark Grayson and Earth

Season 3 saw Mark Grayson defeat Conquest, the second most powerful Viltrumite, signalling his choice to resist the empire rather than follow his father’s path. Thragg’s arrival elevates the stakes dramatically. Every conflict from this point will centre on Mark’s efforts to mount a credible defence against the Viltrumites, both on Earth and across the galaxy.

Series creator Robert Kirkman said at NYCC, “Thragg is a monumental addition to the show, who is going to change everything you think you know about the Invincible universe.” Lee Pace described Thragg as a patient but violent character, whose awareness of his power and strategic mind make him a uniquely formidable adversary.

Season 4 sets the stage for the endgame

Although Invincible has been renewed for a fifth season, Thragg’s debut marks the start of the series’ true endgame. Mark’s earlier battles were preparation; now the narrative expands to include a larger resistance against the Viltrumites, with Earth playing a central role. Fans can also expect greater involvement from characters such as Anissa and an epic showdown between Thragg and one of Earth’s other powerful metahumans, though specifics remain under wraps.

With Thragg now in play, the series gains momentum, and Mark faces his greatest challenge yet: defending his home and allies against the most dangerous Viltrumite of all.

