Website Logo
  • Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

‘This could be a good thing…’ Trevor Noah responds to racists on Rishi Sunak’s non-white roots

Trevor Noah on his ‘Daily Show’ played a clip from a British radio show in which a caller explained why a non-white person becoming the PM of the UK is not a good thing.

Trevor Noah (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

By: Mohnish Singh

Comedian Trevor Noah put up a defense for new British leader Rishi Sunak after the first Indian-origin prime minister of the country was questioned by some racists over his non-white origins.

Trevor Noah on his ‘Daily Show’ played a clip from a British radio show in which a caller explained why a non-white person becoming the PM of the UK is not a good thing.

In response, Noah said, Rishi Sunak is an Indian, he is Hindu and only forty-two, which means he will probably “serve well into his forty-two-and-a-halves”.

He added, “Let’s not forget another important first. He is also the first prime minister who is an absolute snack.”

Talking about the issue, Noah stated that not everyone in the UK is happy about Mr Sunak becoming the prime minister. The host played the clip of the caller where he was heard saying, “Can you imagine me becoming Prime Minister of Scottish National or me becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan? People of England would like to see someone who looks like them,” Noah responded in a hilarious way to racist remark, he said, “This is a good point. Can you imagine white English people trying to rule countries where no one looks like them!”

He also stated that British racist are looking at it the wrong way, this could be a good thing for you people. After 400 years, you finally get to legitimately blame a brown person for your country’s problems. You’re living the dream. Wake up.

On Monday, Britain’s Conservative Party choose Rishi Sunak as their Leader, thereby making him the first Indian-origin and Hindu Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Later on Tuesday, he was appointed the prime minister of Britain by King Charles.

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak became the Conservative Party leader less than two months after he lost to Liz Truss in the Tory leadership race.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Full representation of women, Black, and Asian people in judiciary would take 120 years
News
On-air blunder: BBC ‘word cloud’ describes Sunak as ‘t**t’, ‘c***
News
Raghubir Sain Berry, Rishi Sunak’s grandfather, once nearly missed dinner with the Queen
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: “The best Diwali present ever” say Tory Parliamentarians
HEADLINE STORY
Rishi Sunak, the Diwali PM who answered his country’s call
News
‘Britain has outgrown its racism’: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Rishi Sunak as UK PM
HEADLINE STORY
‘India’s vaccine manufacturing capacity is incredible’ says White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator
News
Ledley King predicts bright future for ‘standout talent’ Markanday
News
Akshata Murty: The Indian first lady who loves the UK too
News
Celebrity baker Nadiya Hussain says her skin was lightened before photoshoots
News
Sunak says he has been elected to fix ‘mistakes’ made by his predecessor
News
Hopes for India-UK FTA talks impetus with new PM Rishi Sunak
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW