  • Friday, July 28, 2023
News

Thieves target Indian and South Asian families in this US state

Thieves target jewellery as it is part of the cultural heritage for Indian and South Asian families

Representational image (iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIAN and South Asian families in various Massachusetts communities have fallen victim to a series of jewelry thefts, according to reports.

Law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are now actively investigating these incidents, CBS News reported.

The thieves appear to be deliberately targeting these families, seeking valuable jewelry items often passed down as heirlooms.

The brazen burglaries have left residents feeling vulnerable and worried about the safety of their cherished possessions, the report added.

One such incident occurred in the home of Samir Desai, 43, a longtime resident of Lincoln.

While Desai and his family were away on a ten-day trip in early July, the burglars gained access to their house through an unalarmed second-floor window.

“It looks like this gang is really highly organised. They seem to know when we are away, where to go, what to take, and disappear,” Desai said.

According to the report, thieves target jewellery, a significant part of the cultural heritage for Indian and South Asian families.

For these communities, jewellery is more than just material possessions, it holds immense sentimental value, passed down through generations as a symbol of their traditions and celebrations, Desai pointed out.

Authorities are investigating similar incidents in several other towns, including Billerica, Natick, Weston, Wellesley, Easton, and North Attleboro.

Middlesex district attorney Marian Ryan emphasised that the thieves are highly sophisticated and target homes when the owners are away for an extended period.

The criminals meticulously plan their heists, sometimes staking out the properties or gathering information from social media to ensure successful break-ins, he said.

Remarkably, the burglars leave no traces behind, taking only jewellery while leaving other valuable items like artwork and electronics untouched.

This has made it challenging for investigators to pinpoint when the crimes occurred, with some robberies possibly happening weeks before they are discovered.

Desai is urging the Indian and South Asian communities to stand together and protect themselves against these targeted crimes.

“When a community, whether it is Indian or otherwise, gets targeted by a gang or anything else, the state has a responsibility, and I believe they should step up,” said Desai.

Also, communities are coming together to support one another and raise awareness about these troubling incidents.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are also exploring potential connections to similar jewellery thefts in other states, the report added.

