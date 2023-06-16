Website Logo
Theatres in Kathmandu halt ‘Adipurush’ screening

According to mythological books, Sita is believed to have been born in Janakpur, which is located in Nepal.

Kriti Sanon as Janki from Adipurush

By: Mohnish Singh

Screening of the mythological film Adipurush has been put on hold in cinema halls across Kathmandu after City Mayor Balendra Shah asked the makers to rectify the mistake about the birthplace of Sita.

Adipurush, starring Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, is directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series.

“Until the line ‘Janaki is a daughter of India’ contained in the South Indian film Adipurush is removed not just in Nepal but also in India, no Hindi films will be allowed to run in Kathmandu Metropolitan City (sic),” Mayor Shah wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

Nepal’s film certification board also said that permission to screen the film in theatres will be granted only after changing the dialogue that describes “Sita as India’s daughter”.

In his Facebook post, Shah asked the makers to change the dialogue within three days.

