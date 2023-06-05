Website Logo
  • Monday, June 05, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘The Watchers’: From cast to release date, everything we know so far

The film is the official adaptation of author A M Shine’s novel of the same name.

M. Night Shyamalan and Ishani Shyamalan (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Watchers is one of the most-awaited films of the year 2024. The upcoming thriller marks the directorial debut of Ishana Night Shyamalan, daughter of renowned filmmaker M Night Shyamalan.  Ishana has previously served as writer and director on the critically-acclaimed Apple TV+ series Servant, which was showrun by her father.

The film is the official adaptation of author A M Shine’s novel of the same name. M Night Shyamalan, along with Ashwin Rajan, is bankrolling the film through Blinding Edge Pictures. Nimitt Mankad with Inimitable Pictures will also serve as a producer, and Jo Homewood is attached as an executive producer. Now let’s tell you more about the upcoming film which is highly awaited by the audience.

Who all star in The Watcher?

Dakota Fanning is playing the lead role of Mina in the film. Her character in the novel is a struggling artist without a steady income. She pays her rent primarily by selling a few commissioned paintings and gambling during card games at her local pub in Galway, Ireland.

“When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers that are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night,” the official logline read.

Georgina Campbell is onboard to star alongside Fanning.

When is The Watchers due?

The makers are planning to bring the film to theatres on June 7, 2024. Filming commences in Ireland this fall. After a theatrical release, the film will head to a streaming platform.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Veteran actress Sulochana cremated with state honours
FILM
ZEE5 announces world digital Premiere of Hatyapuri
TELEVISION
With back-to-back releases ‘Asur 2’ and ‘Badtameez Dil’, all eyes on Ridhi Dogra
Entertainment
Sajal Aly and Humayun Saeed to lead Main Manto Nahin Hoon
Entertainment
World Environment Day: Bhumi Pednekar plants 3000 saplings
TELEVISION
This is what Anil and Aditya have to say about ‘Night Manager’ Part 2
TELEVISION
Sushmita Sen wraps up filming Aarya 3
Entertainment
Big B remembers ‘gentle, caring’ on-screen mother Sulochana
TELEVISION
Gufi Paintal of ‘Mahabharat’ fame dies at 79
Entertainment
Theatre director-actor Aamir Raza Husain dies at 66
NEWS
Tom Holland on India visit: ‘It was the trip of a lifetime’
Entertainment
First look of Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘I Love You’ unveiled
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW