‘The Watchers’: From cast to release date, everything we know so far

The film is the official adaptation of author A M Shine’s novel of the same name.

M. Night Shyamalan and Ishani Shyamalan (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Watchers is one of the most-awaited films of the year 2024. The upcoming thriller marks the directorial debut of Ishana Night Shyamalan, daughter of renowned filmmaker M Night Shyamalan. Ishana has previously served as writer and director on the critically-acclaimed Apple TV+ series Servant, which was showrun by her father.

The film is the official adaptation of author A M Shine’s novel of the same name. M Night Shyamalan, along with Ashwin Rajan, is bankrolling the film through Blinding Edge Pictures. Nimitt Mankad with Inimitable Pictures will also serve as a producer, and Jo Homewood is attached as an executive producer. Now let’s tell you more about the upcoming film which is highly awaited by the audience.

Who all star in The Watcher?

Dakota Fanning is playing the lead role of Mina in the film. Her character in the novel is a struggling artist without a steady income. She pays her rent primarily by selling a few commissioned paintings and gambling during card games at her local pub in Galway, Ireland.

“When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers that are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night,” the official logline read.

Georgina Campbell is onboard to star alongside Fanning.

When is The Watchers due?

The makers are planning to bring the film to theatres on June 7, 2024. Filming commences in Ireland this fall. After a theatrical release, the film will head to a streaming platform.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!