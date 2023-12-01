Website Logo
‘The Railway Men’ ranks third on Netflix’s Global Non-English TV list

Directed by Shiv Rawail, The Railway Men premiered on November 18 and is currently available to stream on Netflix.

The Railway Men Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Fronted by R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divvyendu Sharma, and Babil Khan, The Railway Men on Netflix has been receiving rousing response from the audience. The limited series, which is based on the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy, has been ranked 3rd on Netflix’s Global Non-English TV list and is trending across 36 countries with 4.6 million viewership.

The Railway Men is the first series from the partnership between Netflix & YRF Entertainment encapsulating a thrilling tale of heroism, hope & humanity!

“Crafting The Railway Men was an emotional journey that aimed to bring to light the untold stories of courage and resilience,” says debutant director Shiv Rawail.

He continued, “It was encouraging to have YRF backing my project and giving me an opportunity to tell this story. And, I am extremely thrilled to have partnered with Netflix that enabled the story of The Railway Men to reach diverse audiences worldwide. The response from viewers around the world has been overwhelming, and it’s incredibly humbling to see the series trending in 36 countries. It speaks to the universality of the heroism and courage portrayed in the series, and the entire team is thrilled to witness the impact that the series has managed to have worldwide.”

R Madhavan shares, “Being part of The Railway Men wasn’t just about playing a character; in many ways, it was our tribute to those unsung heroes who put their lives on the line. I am glad through Netflix, The Railway Men has successfully reached the national as well as global audiences and has had an impact. Working with the cast, crew, and the brilliant minds behind the series felt like being a part of this big, passionate family. We poured our hearts into every scene, and the whole experience was a transformative ride on and off-screen.”

