‘The Gentleman’s Club’ review: Drag kings rule stage with hugely entertaining show

THE GENTLEMAN’S CLUB

By: Asjad Nazir

THE colourful musical comedy from Mumbai, The Gentleman’s Club, made a triumphant UK premiere at Soho Theatre in London.

Set in an underground club, drag kings deliver diverse musical performances, ranging from a high-energy Bollywood tribute act to contemporary numbers spanning Punjabi pop and Western dance music.

When someone interviews the fabulous females, we discover the club’s financial struggles and learn that a key performer is contemplating leaving. Amid these revelations, the audience enjoys delightful and hugely entertaining performances, including a saucy song that encourages audience participation.

Although billed as a blend of provocative storytelling and celebratory performances, the show focuses predominantly on the live acts.

Puja Sarup is a revelation, embodying the spirit of legendary Bollywood actor Shammi Kapoor with such authenticity in her facial expressions and body language that an entire musical could easily be crafted around her character.

Sheena Khalid displays remarkable versatility, convincingly portraying a wide range of characters that are equally captivating. Ratnabali Bhattacharjee elicits roars of laughter with a unique character that has audiences singing along, while the other cast members provide solid support, including a brilliant James Bond-inspired performance in skyhigh heels.

The production is skillfully structured to make the audience feel as though they are part of the fictional club. The selection of peppy musical numbers and dynamic choreography ensures a high-energy experience throughout the show.

While The Gentleman’s Club could have placed more emphasis on developing its compelling storyline and exploring its intriguing characters further, the marvellous musical numbers and stunning performances more than compensate, resulting in a truly entertaining evening.